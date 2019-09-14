Events
Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs, games and craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Cinderella" — 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St.
Last Blast Triathlon — 8 a.m. Sprint race; 10 a.m. Olympic race, Branched Oak Lake. Register: trisignup.com/Race/NE/Raymond/LastBlastLincolnTriathlon
LOSS Team Walk — 1-4 p.m. Hope and support for people suffering from loss of loved ones from suicide; walk starts at 1:45 p.m., Antelope Park, 3140 Sumner St. Register: LossteamLNK.org.
Nebraska Chamber Players — 3 p.m. Family-friendly events for music lovers of all ages, $5-$88, Nebraska Education Television Ron Hull Studio, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
Sensory Sunday — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Music, movement and stories in a quiet environment, designated take-a-break spaces will be available on the second and third floors, preregistration is suggested but not required, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Superhero Sunday 1-4 p.m. Come in costume, meet superheroes in person, Ed Weir Track, 14th and Vine streets.
1-5:30 p.m. History Nebraska, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Yoga in the park — 10 a.m. Bring a mat, water and bug spray, Rutabagas Vegan comfort food on site, Antelope Park Bandshell, 3140 Sumner St.
Entertainment
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — On the deck music series: Dustin Prinz, 2-5 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Denise Howe, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Tami Hall, City Limits Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., "Fleabag" (NR), 1 p.m.