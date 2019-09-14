{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs, games and craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. 

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.

Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Cinderella" — 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. 

Last Blast Triathlon — 8 a.m. Sprint race; 10 a.m. Olympic race, Branched Oak Lake. Register: trisignup.com/Race/NE/Raymond/LastBlastLincolnTriathlon 

LOSS Team Walk — 1-4 p.m. Hope and support for people suffering from loss of loved ones from suicide; walk starts at 1:45 p.m., Antelope Park, 3140 Sumner St. Register: LossteamLNK.org

Nebraska Chamber Players — 3 p.m. Family-friendly events for music lovers of all ages, $5-$88, Nebraska Education Television Ron Hull Studio, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.

Sensory Sunday — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Music, movement and stories in a quiet environment, designated take-a-break spaces will be available on the second and third floors, preregistration is suggested but not required, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.

Superhero Sunday  1-4 p.m. Come in costume, meet superheroes in person, Ed Weir Track, 14th and Vine streets. 

 1-5:30 p.m. History Nebraska, 131 Centennial Mall North.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Yoga in the park 10 a.m. Bring a mat, water and bug spray, Rutabagas Vegan comfort food on site, Antelope Park Bandshell, 3140 Sumner St. 

Entertainment

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

James Arthur Vineyards — On the deck music series: Dustin Prinz, 2-5 p.m.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Denise Howe, 4-7 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Tami Hall, City Limits Band, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., "Fleabag" (NR), 1 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments