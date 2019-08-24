Events
Big Top Performance: Jupiter’s Circus 7 p.m. Circus theme is 12 signs of the zodiac, $20, adults and kids, Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. Tickets: facebook.com/events/526729594526223/
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4801 Prescott Ave.
"Footloose" —2 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan's McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors and students). Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets/
"Marching in El Paso": Church at Brewsky's 7 p.m. Patrick Messer's program offering perspective on why immigration policy requires urgency, Brewsky's, 201 N. Eighth St. Firstplymouth.org.
Near South Park ice cream social and ribbon cutting — 1-3 p.m. Celebrate the improvements made to the Near South and Breta Parks, free, 1900 A St.
"No More" — 4-10 p.m. Community leaders will speak on domestic violence, trafficking, abuse, bullying and more, free food, activities and performances, Peter Pan Park, 33rd and W streets.
Railyard Riot and Crossfit Lincoln — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sports competition with teams of two competing, 350 Canopy St. facebook.com/events/896804667335275/
Tavern on the Square: Brunch on the Square — Noon-3 p.m. Live music with Andrea Von Kampen, $12, $10, 816 P St.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — They Call Me Sauce of NuBlvckCity, 7-10 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Josh Hoyer, 6 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 404.1 The Blaze and Sparky's Bike Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Will Hutchinson, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — The Derailers, 5-8 p.m., $20; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Daniel Franzese, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.