Events
Alebrije class: South of Downtown Community Development — 2 p.m. Create a mythical creature from Mexican folklore; 3 p.m. Spanish-speaking class, all ages, free, 1247 S. 11th St.
Bilingual kids storytime — 2-3 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs and craft activity, all ages, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
“Beauty and the Beast” musical — 8-11 p.m. $13 adults; $6 kids (5-12); Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing Show — 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Schedule: All-you-can eat pancakes, 6-9:30 a.m.; antique tractor pull, 11 a.m.; parade, 2 p.m. $10 (adults); free for kids 12 and under with paid adult, 17000 Bluff Road, Waverly.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Despicable Me” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, visit participating American Family Insurance agent and get free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Tavern on the Square event — Live music: DJ Leisure Queen, Dr. Zhivago, SpenceLove, Chef Clean Slate, Dylan Thompson, noon-3 p.m.; $12 (door); $10 (eventbrite).
Entertainment
Antelope Park Bandshell — Lincoln Municipal Band: Cool Cruising Classic music tunes, Terry Rush, director; Bob Snider, soloist, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Annie and the Bang Bang, Red Cities, 7-11 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Sunday Funday: Myles Jasnowski, 6 p.m.
Happy Raven — Cinema Sunday: "A Star is Born," 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Elise Friesen, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn and Tami Hall, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m.; Echo in the Canyon (PG-13): 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Lincoln Survivor and Thriver luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Event for survivors of breast cancer and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors and Thrivers are free, guests $15, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. More information: Angie at 402-502-2979 or Angela.phillips@komengreatplains.org.
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Speaker is storyteller Kendra Beeman, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.