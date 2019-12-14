Calendar, 12-15 Sunday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. For caregivers or parents with kids up to age 2, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Big Red Singers — 7:30 p.m. Variety of popular music and Broadway selections, $5, (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.
Candy house fun shop — 1:30, 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. All materials provided; $40 (nonmembers), $30 (members), $25 (take-home kit), Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Colorful Creations craft/vendor fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., IBEW Hall, 1409 Old Farm Road.
CPR Class at Bryan West Campus — 1-4 p.m. 2222 S. 16th St. Register: Bryanhealth.or/calendar or call 402-481-5646.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Park Center Banquet Hall, 608 Park Blvd.
Lincoln Boys Choir "Winter Reflections" — 5 p.m. Tickets: $15 (adults), free (18 and under and students with ID and music teachers with voucher from website), St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Tickets: Lincolnboyschoir.org.
Soothing Santa for kids with autism and special needs — 6-8 p.m. Gateway Mall, family sensory-friendly event, kids can visit with Santa after the mall closes, gluten-free options, no mall radio, must register at: shoppinggatewaymall.com (choose Soothing Santa event, click on register), 6100 O St.
Star City Holiday Clash youth wrestling tournament — 7 a.m. (doors open); 9 a.m. (tournament begins); $7 (adults); $3 (grades K-12); free (kids under 5), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Code Beer — Christmas Craft show and lunch, 2-6 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Fire & Ice Gala: dinner catered by Yes Chef; Colorful Magic by Bruce; S'mores bar dessert; Live DJ and dancing, 5-10 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Holiday Cabaret: Judy Anderson & friends, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Dirty Boots / Tami Hall, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Brave Combo, 5-7:30 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Bar — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R): 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; Varda by Agnes (NR), noon, 2:25 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
