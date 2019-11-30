Calendar, 12-1 Sunday

Events
CHI Health St. Elizabeth Lights of Love ceremony — 1-6 p.m. Lighting of outdoor Christmas tree, light meal, fellowship, live music with Denise Tewes, vocalist; Derek Vance, accompanist; presentation speaker Dr. James Gallentine, free, 555 South 70th St.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 2 p.m. $5, adults; $4 (kids 4-18); $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Holiday Harvest Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, produce and gift items for purchase, 2608 Park Blvd.
Maverick Rodeo barrel racing — 7 a.m.-noon., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
SouthPointe Pavilions Santa Station — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbots, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Spring Creek Audubon Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Holiday decorating ideas, live music, snacks, cider, free, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org.
Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Decorated Christmas trees, kids' workshops, crafts, activities, free treats, photos with Santa, raffles, bid on trees, wreaths and center pieces, $7 (adults); $25 (family ticket), 345 Speedway Circle. Facebook.com/events.
Starry Nights Gala benefiting People's City Mission — 6-9 p.m. Formal attire, with dinner, silent auction, entertainment, Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. Purchase tickets online: one.bidpal.net/snnl2019/welcome
Turkey Chase go kart races — 9 a.m. pit gates open; 10:30 a.m. hot laps start, $5 (kids 12 and under); $10 (general admission); $20 (pit pass all ages), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws: Holiday Edition, 3 p.m. event start; 5-9 p.m. Always and Furever will be taking photos of your pets with Santa, $15, proceeds benefiting Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue.
Capitol View Winery — Those Two Band, 3-5 p.m.
Duffy’s Tavern — Mikey John, K1ing T, Just Us, 7-11 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyard — Holiday music series: Jerry Renaud, 2-5 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, featuring Carmela Anderson, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Present Laughter" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members; $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
