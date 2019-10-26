{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Air Park Center Parks and Recreation Halloween event — 2-4 p.m. Fifth grade and younger, must be accompanied by adult, 3720 N.W. 48th St., parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Belmont Center Parks and Recreation Halloween event — 4-6 p.m. Fifth graders and younger, must be accompanied by an adult,  1225 F St., parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Bark at the Moon Halloween party: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Bring your dog and bag for treats, dog trick-or-treating, costume contest, have proof of your pet's vaccination records, tickets $2, 222 N. 44th St. Facebook.com/events.

"Beetlejuice" movie — Noon. Admission $6, Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.

Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m., proceeds benefit the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.  

Boo-tiful Halloweek: Southpointe Pavilions — 1-4 p.m. Wear costumes, bring your own treat bag, live music, bounce house, face painting, games with Domesti-PUPS, trick-or-treating at participating stores, 2910 Pine Lake Road. 

Czech Language Foundation banquet and presentation— 5 p.m. Dinner, silent auction; 6 p.m. Dr. Hana Waisserova, UNL Modern Language department, will present "The Czech Culture of the Bohemian Alps," First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Layne.pierce@yahoo.com or 402-770-5029.

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Trick-or-treating, magic, live music, hands-on activities and chef demonstrations, 4801 Prescott Ave. 

Halloween Block Party: First-Plymouth Church — 4-5:30 p.m. Wear your costumes, East parking lot, 2000 D St. FirstPlymouth.org.

Halloween pet costume contest: Gateway Mall — 1-3 p.m. 1:30 p.m. judging for pet costume contest, prizes for cutest, funniest and most creative pet and owner combo contests, pets must be on leash at all times, northwest entrance, 6100 O St.

Halloween Hulaboola — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trick-or-treating, magic shows, Wack-E Wizard, face painting, balloon art , Sparky the bounce dragon, bingo, pinata, $2 (person); free (age 2 and under), Jolly Beans Magic Castle, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd. 

Harry Potter brunch — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Win a family of four breakfast with Santa prize, $20.95 (adults); $17.95 (seniors 65 and up and military; $10.95 (age 5-12); free (age 4 and under),1600 Wilderness Woods Place.

Parkinson support group meetings: Homecare 101 — 2 p.m. Topic is questions about medication, speaker Dr. Ally, pharmacist, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Lpdsg.org/meetings.

Read to a dog: three locations — Families with kids ages 6-12 can read to Healing Heart therapy dogs; 2-3:30 p.m. South Street Branch Library, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Anderson Branch, 3625 Touzalin Ave.

TeamMates Sunday — 9 a.m. Worship service, speaker Tom Osborne is discussing how to become a mentor, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. 

Nebraska Brass: Brass in Time — 3 p.m. Dean Haist, Richard Ricker, Bob Obbink, Kevin Madden and Nancy Voigt, perform a musical journey through the ages, $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students), Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Artsincorporated.org

The Percussion Collective Performance — 7:30 p.m., directed by Robert Van Sice, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Regular admission (visitors); free (members), 645 N. 14th St. 

World Youth Day Halloween Hustle Fun Run and 5K — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Participants get a T-shirt and treat bag, prizes for runners and best costume, benefiting Pilgrimage to Portugal, $15-$18, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Lincolnyouthtrackclub.com.

Entertainment

Cigarz Lounge — Halloween party: 7-midnight; costume contest, 9 p.m. 

Cosmic Eye Brewing — Costume and crafts for kids, 1-4 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays music series, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Pumpkin carving, 5-8 p.m.; Alfred Banks, 7-11 p.m.  

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Panic Bar — Amelia's Hallowqueen Spooktacular, 10 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, City Limits, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole, Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — Mushroomhead, Broken Skulls, Flux Amuck, 7-11 p.m., $20-$120. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Vanessa Collier, 5-8 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR): 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Manon" (NR): 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Register

Solar Installation, Best Practice, and NEC Seminar — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday. Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Great Room on the upper level. Register: nebraskawsc.com/2019-solar-seminar

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments