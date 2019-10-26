Events
Air Park Center Parks and Recreation Halloween event — 2-4 p.m. Fifth grade and younger, must be accompanied by adult, 3720 N.W. 48th St., parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Belmont Center Parks and Recreation Halloween event — 4-6 p.m. Fifth graders and younger, must be accompanied by an adult, 1225 F St., parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Bark at the Moon Halloween party: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Bring your dog and bag for treats, dog trick-or-treating, costume contest, have proof of your pet's vaccination records, tickets $2, 222 N. 44th St. Facebook.com/events.
"Beetlejuice" movie — Noon. Admission $6, Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m., proceeds benefit the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Boo-tiful Halloweek: Southpointe Pavilions — 1-4 p.m. Wear costumes, bring your own treat bag, live music, bounce house, face painting, games with Domesti-PUPS, trick-or-treating at participating stores, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Czech Language Foundation banquet and presentation— 5 p.m. Dinner, silent auction; 6 p.m. Dr. Hana Waisserova, UNL Modern Language department, will present "The Czech Culture of the Bohemian Alps," First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Layne.pierce@yahoo.com or 402-770-5029.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Trick-or-treating, magic, live music, hands-on activities and chef demonstrations, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Halloween Block Party: First-Plymouth Church — 4-5:30 p.m. Wear your costumes, East parking lot, 2000 D St. FirstPlymouth.org.
Halloween pet costume contest: Gateway Mall — 1-3 p.m. 1:30 p.m. judging for pet costume contest, prizes for cutest, funniest and most creative pet and owner combo contests, pets must be on leash at all times, northwest entrance, 6100 O St.
Halloween Hulaboola — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trick-or-treating, magic shows, Wack-E Wizard, face painting, balloon art , Sparky the bounce dragon, bingo, pinata, $2 (person); free (age 2 and under), Jolly Beans Magic Castle, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd.
Harry Potter brunch — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Win a family of four breakfast with Santa prize, $20.95 (adults); $17.95 (seniors 65 and up and military; $10.95 (age 5-12); free (age 4 and under),1600 Wilderness Woods Place.
Parkinson support group meetings: Homecare 101 — 2 p.m. Topic is questions about medication, speaker Dr. Ally, pharmacist, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Lpdsg.org/meetings.
Read to a dog: three locations — Families with kids ages 6-12 can read to Healing Heart therapy dogs; 2-3:30 p.m. South Street Branch Library, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Anderson Branch, 3625 Touzalin Ave.
TeamMates Sunday — 9 a.m. Worship service, speaker Tom Osborne is discussing how to become a mentor, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Nebraska Brass: Brass in Time — 3 p.m. Dean Haist, Richard Ricker, Bob Obbink, Kevin Madden and Nancy Voigt, perform a musical journey through the ages, $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students), Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Artsincorporated.org
The Percussion Collective Performance — 7:30 p.m., directed by Robert Van Sice, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Regular admission (visitors); free (members), 645 N. 14th St.
World Youth Day Halloween Hustle Fun Run and 5K — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Participants get a T-shirt and treat bag, prizes for runners and best costume, benefiting Pilgrimage to Portugal, $15-$18, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Lincolnyouthtrackclub.com.
Entertainment
Cigarz Lounge — Halloween party: 7-midnight; costume contest, 9 p.m.
Cosmic Eye Brewing — Costume and crafts for kids, 1-4 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays music series, 6-7:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Pumpkin carving, 5-8 p.m.; Alfred Banks, 7-11 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Amelia's Hallowqueen Spooktacular, 10 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, City Limits, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole, Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Mushroomhead, Broken Skulls, Flux Amuck, 7-11 p.m., $20-$120.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Vanessa Collier, 5-8 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR): 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Manon" (NR): 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Solar Installation, Best Practice, and NEC Seminar — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday. Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Great Room on the upper level. Register: nebraskawsc.com/2019-solar-seminar