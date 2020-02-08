Calendar, 2-9 Sunday

Events

Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Sleeping Beauty” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for showtimes, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com

Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.

H2O Today: Nebraska History Museum — 12:30-4:30 p.m. New Smithsonian-sponsored exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally; interactive stations, general admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. History.nebraska.gov/museum

Femme Skate night: The Bay — 5-10 p.m.: 5-7 p.m. (12 and under); 7-10 (all ages), $5, 2005 Y St.

LEGO Brick Sundays — 2-4 p.m. Families can play and build with LEGOs, free, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

Lincoln Civic Orchestra concert: "It Was a Book First" — 4-6 p.m. Free, Nebraska Wesleyan Fine Arts Building, 5000 Huntington Ave. Lincolncivicorchestra.org