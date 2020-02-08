Calendar, 2-9 Sunday

Events
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Sleeping Beauty” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for showtimes, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
H2O Today: Nebraska History Museum — 12:30-4:30 p.m. New Smithsonian-sponsored exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally; interactive stations, general admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. History.nebraska.gov/museum
Femme Skate night: The Bay — 5-10 p.m.: 5-7 p.m. (12 and under); 7-10 (all ages), $5, 2005 Y St.
LEGO Brick Sundays — 2-4 p.m. Families can play and build with LEGOs, free, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
Lincoln Civic Orchestra concert: "It Was a Book First" — 4-6 p.m. Free, Nebraska Wesleyan Fine Arts Building, 5000 Huntington Ave. Lincolncivicorchestra.org
Nebraska Brass: An Invitation to the Dance — 3 p.m. Performing selections from 500 years of dancing, $12 (adults); $10 (seniors); free (students and kids), 701 N. Sixth St., John Lutheran Church, Beatrice, Artsincorporated.org.
Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $8 adults; $7 with nonperishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank; free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars": Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes"; 4 p.m. "We are Stars," Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery — Sip and Shop event: Betty Jane's living Boutique, chemical-free products, 2-5 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Josh Hoyer, 5 p.m.
Panic Bar — Oscar watch party, 5:30-11 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, Cowboy D, 8 p.m.-midnight
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 3 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Susanna Lee, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays: Prism Trio, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Ága" (NR) 12:35 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R) 12:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13) 2:45 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 7:15 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.
