Calendar 1-12 Sunday

Nebraska Game & Parks outdoor education archery event — 1-2 p.m. Ages 8 and up can learn about archery safety and shoot a bow, all equipment provided, $10 (adults and kids), 4703 N. 44th St. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/450.

Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St. 

Lincoln Children's Museum sensory event — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, families with kids having special needs can spend time together in an environment that meets their needs, music will be off, reduced lighting, free sensory kits and quiet rooms, 420 P St. 402-477-4000.

Karen group New Year Celebration — 9:30 a.m.-noon. Karen refugees will gather for traditional dance, song and food, free, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. 

Llama Llama visit and sing-a-long —1-1:30 p.m. Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. 402-441-4250.

Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.

"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium. 

Entertainment

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, Tami Hall, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 3 p.m.; Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase: host Brad Stewart, 8-10 p.m. 

Register

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.

 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Husker News