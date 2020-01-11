Calendar 1-12 Sunday

Events
Nebraska Game & Parks outdoor education archery event — 1-2 p.m. Ages 8 and up can learn about archery safety and shoot a bow, all equipment provided, $10 (adults and kids), 4703 N. 44th St. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/450.
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Lincoln Children's Museum sensory event — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, families with kids having special needs can spend time together in an environment that meets their needs, music will be off, reduced lighting, free sensory kits and quiet rooms, 420 P St. 402-477-4000.
Karen group New Year Celebration — 9:30 a.m.-noon. Karen refugees will gather for traditional dance, song and food, free, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.
Llama Llama visit and sing-a-long —1-1:30 p.m. Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. 402-441-4250.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Entertainment
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, Tami Hall, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 3 p.m.; Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase: host Brad Stewart, 8-10 p.m.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
