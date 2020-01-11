Calendar 1-12 Sunday

Events

Nebraska Game & Parks outdoor education archery event — 1-2 p.m. Ages 8 and up can learn about archery safety and shoot a bow, all equipment provided, $10 (adults and kids), 4703 N. 44th St. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/450.

Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.

Lincoln Children's Museum sensory event — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, families with kids having special needs can spend time together in an environment that meets their needs, music will be off, reduced lighting, free sensory kits and quiet rooms, 420 P St. 402-477-4000.

Karen group New Year Celebration — 9:30 a.m.-noon. Karen refugees will gather for traditional dance, song and food, free, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

Llama Llama visit and sing-a-long —1-1:30 p.m. Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. 402-441-4250.