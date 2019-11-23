{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 1. $5, adults; $4 (kids 4-18); $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, no showings on home gamedays, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.

East High Band Boosters craft fair — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 crafters and vendors, items for purchase, proceeds benefiting the band, 1000 S. 70th St.

Frozen 2: Family parties at Marcus Grand Theatre — Noon-2 p.m. Make your own Olaf bag and paper snowflakes, snacks provided, movie tickets sold separately, see marcustheatres.com for a complete listing of Frozen 2 show times, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com

Kinkaider Brewing coat and toy drive — Noon-8 p.m. Bring in a gently used or new coat and or toy, get a free beer, 201 N. Seventh St.

Lincoln Lutheran Choir concert: "Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. An Advent Choral Meditation— 3 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

Nebraska Brick Days — 10-4 p.m. Interactive Lego building stations, mini-figurine building competitions, raffles, prizes, $8 (day pass), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Parkinson's support group — 2-4 p.m. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St.  

Entertainment

Code Beer — Food Bank of Lincoln Benefit: Chili for Charity, vote on 20 different chilis, 3-7 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Sheila Greenlund, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole, Drunk Monkey, 4:30-8 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — High Lucy Nation, 6-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Host Brad Stewart, comedian James Fritz, 8-10 p.m. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m., "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m., "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 9:35 p.m.; "Akhnaten" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

