Events
Christmas in the Studios — 1-4 p.m. Bake sale and 40 vendors with unique holiday gifts, proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, Studio Nine Six 11 Salon, 630 N. Cotner Blvd.
CPR class — 1-4 p.m. $20, Bryan West Campus, Gregorious Conference Center, Room B, 2222 S. 16th St. Register: bryanhealth.org/calendar.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight — 2 p.m. Admission $5 adults, $4 kids 4-18; $3 museum adult member; $2 museum kid member, Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall, Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Freed for Life speaker — 5-8:30 p.m. Mayor Jermaine Wilson of Leavenworth, Kansas, will speak about success after incarceration, donations accepted, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
National Finals Rodeo barrel races — 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free for spectators, food and beverage available for purchase, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Operation Warm Week — Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 16, Railyard, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Santa Cop Auction — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Noon silent auction; 2:30 p.m. live auction, benefiting Lincoln Police Union Santa Cop program, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — The Wakeup, Fat Nap, Southpaw, 7-11 p.m., $5.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Mackenzie Jalynn, Goodnight and Bale, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — AKB, Big Hoodoo, Smokebreak, VS, AK-WARD, Lyrical Front, 8 p.m., $25.
Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 3 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Robert Baril, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), noon, 2:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Madam Butterfly" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.
Daughters of the American Revolution Membership and Lineage workshop — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Genealogists and chapter members will answer questions and assist with research and help with the DAR application process, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register by Friday by emailing dar953315@gmail.com.
Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing from Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant and speaker Judy Douglas. Topic is the Iris Connection, $8, Lincoln Country Club. Register by Nov. 29 by calling Leslie at 402-484-8842.