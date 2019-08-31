Events
Annual Dog Bowl fundraiser — 4 p.m. Food trucks, craft beer, vendor tents, dog activities, live music, proceeds benefit four dog runs in Lincoln, Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Bilingual children's storytime — 2-3 p.m. Enjoy stories read in English and a second language, sing songs, play games and complete craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, free, 701 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Labor Day weekend at the Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The zoo is open all weekend. Visit your favorite animals and Laura's Butterfly Pavilion before the pavilion closes for season. $13.95 adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 children and seniors (ages 2-12 and over 62), 1222 S. 27th St.
Nebraska Paint Horse Club and Wranglers quarter horse show — 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws: Benefiting Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue, 3 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — The Unknown, Hyddin, String Theory Music, 9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Bridges Will Break, Ghostlike, Sapien Sounds, 7-11 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music series, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Sunday on the deck music series: Chris Sayre, noon-3 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, free event.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Heather Wellman, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 5-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Red & White Party Edition 2: DJ Swift, After Dark, Afresh Clothing, Grindstone, DJ Adam A, DJ KB, DJ Kef, DJ Swaggy E, 9 p.m., dress code: classy, $5 (before 11 p.m.); $10 (after 11 p.m.).
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 12:15 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn meeting — noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Speaker is Charlyne Berens, UNL professor emeritus of Journalism and Mass communications and author, The Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations due Monday: lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.