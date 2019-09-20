Events
City Libraries book sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Fall Star Barbecue: Branched Oak Observatory — 5-8 p.m. Space-crafts in the classroom, make and take crafts, play area with flying-saucer golf, science demonstrations, giant moon map and food trucks; 6-8 p.m. Appearances by Stormtroopers and Star Wars characters. Bring your cameras, free event, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond.
Happy Raven Oktoberfest — Noon-11 p.m. Learn about a marzen and festbier, German lagers for purchase; 3 p.m. Stein holding competition, win prizes; 7 p.m. Husker game on big screen, 122 N. 11th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Husker dog fest — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your dog to the canine cognition and human interaction lab, dog obedience training, police dogs, food trucks, 501 Stadium Drive.
Husker watch party — 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Latino Festival — 1 p.m. to midnight, hosted by El Centro de las Americas, food, music, live performances, handcrafts, vendor booths, all ages, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Arts festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Shop art and enjoy the Lincoln Calling music performances. P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13th and 14th streets between P and Q streets, and Tower Square. Artscene.org.
Lincoln Calling music festival — Through Sunday. Eighty bands, multiple venues, four days, art, music, multimedia, wellness events and workshops. Lincolncalling.com.
Lincoln Pops festival — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Lincoln's first placemaking festival of contemporary art, P Street, Canopy to 17th Street. Lincolnpops.com/#Schedule.
Make Lincoln event — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Maker-vendors, learn how things work, Trago Park, free event, 22 and U streets.
Mixed fit with a DJ — 10 a.m. Lincoln Calling wellness event, group exercise, Downtown YMCA, 1039 P St.
National Versatility Ranch Horse National Championship Finals — 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Piedmont Oktoberfest — 5-11 p.m. Variety of brews, live music, multiple food vendors, and contests, 1235 S. Cotner Blvd. Tickets: Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest
Taco Saturday: Capitol Chapter Eastern Star — 5-7 p.m. 75-cent tacos, chicken tortilla soup and beverages, 4641 Cooper Ave.
Veterans Health Fair — 9 a.m. Outpatient clinic auditorium, free event, 600 S. 70th St.
Volunteers needed for Holmes Lake Park cleanup — 9 a.m. 70th Street and Normal Boulevard. Fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
Volunteers needed for Lewis Fields cleanup — 9 a.m. Clean ball fields at Antelope Creek and Capitol Parkway. Fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Judd Hoos, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Cowboy D, 8:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — T. Murph, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Dirty Low Dogs, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Hayrides, hot spiced wine and s’mores night, 5-8:30 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Kennedy Mine paranormal project, Ghost Crier PI, La Hermosa Bruja, 10 a.m.-midnight.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m. -2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Reiki healing, 7 p.m.
Night Market (Centennial Mall, O to P streets) — Gabe Nelson and Pants, 4 p.m. / The Wis, 5:15 p.m. / Will Hutchinson, 6:45 p.m. / Emily Bass and the Near Miracle, 8:15 p.m. / BFF Queer night drag show, 9:15 p.m. / A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 10:30 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Doodly Squat, 8 p.m.-midnight.; Husker game on multiple TVs, 7 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m.
Rule G — DJ Yascoe, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.