{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. “We Don’t Eat our Classmates," by Ryan T. Higgins, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.  

Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. 

Dinner with the Giraffes — 6-8 p.m. One-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a train ride, $30 members, $40 nonmembers, must RSVP, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.

Hickman Hay Days Events: 7:30-10 a.m. pancake feed, Legion Hall, 106 Locust St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. yard and bake sale; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. lunch, Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Third St.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. book sale, Reading Center, 115 Locust St.; 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. street dance, Second and Locust streets.

Hy-Vee community match weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Play in the new exhibit, enjoy free cookies, Hy-Vee will donate and match money for every ticket purchased, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

James Arthur Vineyards vendor show — 4-9 p.m. Shopping event with a variety of retailers, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. 

"Live in the Now" — 9 a.m. Presentation by Eric Beba, free, Madonna Rehabilitation Center, 5401 South St. 

Red Bull Cornerstone Skateboarding Contest 2 p.m. Amateur skaters competing, The Bay Skatepark, 2005 Y St. redbull.com/cornerstone

Sweat + Sunshine Fly workout — 9 a.m. Lincoln Community Foundation, Tower Square, 206 N. 13th St. 

Willie Wonka Jr. — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $12 adults; $10 students, Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org or 402-477-2600.  

Entertainment 

1867  No Loss No Regrets, Pharis, GutPunch, Autumn Paradox, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Bodega's Alley — On the Come Up series: Paid In Amerikkka & Shame, 9 p.m., $5.

Bourbon Theatre — Butt Sketch Comedy: Joe McAdam and Chris Stephens, 8-10 p.m. 

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar — Iron Zephyr Undercover: Formerly 4 on the Floor, 9 p.m.

Comedy Loft — Steve Gillespie, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — Matt Meyer, 8-10 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — Acoustic Crossroads Band, 7-9 p.m.   

Gratitude Cafe — Writer's night: JV Brummels, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Tupelo Springfield, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

James Arthur Vineyards — Greg G & Route 3, 6-9 p.m.

Junto Wine Vineyard — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 7-9 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Ace & Dan, 7 p.m.   

Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl night, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.

Royal Grove — Sister Hazel, 8 p.m., $25-$200. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Quadrocker, 9 p.m.  

VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Tom Ficke Group, Gerardo Meza, The Dead of Night, 6-9 p.m.; Barnyard Stompers, 9 p.m.-midnight, $6.   

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center —"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 1:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments