Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. “We Don’t Eat our Classmates," by Ryan T. Higgins, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.
Dinner with the Giraffes — 6-8 p.m. One-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a train ride, $30 members, $40 nonmembers, must RSVP, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Hickman Hay Days — Events: 7:30-10 a.m. pancake feed, Legion Hall, 106 Locust St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. yard and bake sale; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. lunch, Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Third St.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. book sale, Reading Center, 115 Locust St.; 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. street dance, Second and Locust streets.
Hy-Vee community match weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Play in the new exhibit, enjoy free cookies, Hy-Vee will donate and match money for every ticket purchased, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
James Arthur Vineyards vendor show — 4-9 p.m. Shopping event with a variety of retailers, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
"Live in the Now" — 9 a.m. Presentation by Eric Beba, free, Madonna Rehabilitation Center, 5401 South St.
Red Bull Cornerstone Skateboarding Contest — 2 p.m. Amateur skaters competing, The Bay Skatepark, 2005 Y St. redbull.com/cornerstone
Sweat + Sunshine Fly workout — 9 a.m. Lincoln Community Foundation, Tower Square, 206 N. 13th St.
Willie Wonka Jr. — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $12 adults; $10 students, Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org or 402-477-2600.
Entertainment
1867 — No Loss No Regrets, Pharis, GutPunch, Autumn Paradox, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — On the Come Up series: Paid In Amerikkka & Shame, 9 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Butt Sketch Comedy: Joe McAdam and Chris Stephens, 8-10 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar — Iron Zephyr Undercover: Formerly 4 on the Floor, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Steve Gillespie, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Matt Meyer, 8-10 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Acoustic Crossroads Band, 7-9 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Writer's night: JV Brummels, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Tupelo Springfield, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Greg G & Route 3, 6-9 p.m.
Junto Wine Vineyard — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 7-9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Ace & Dan, 7 p.m.
Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl night, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Royal Grove — Sister Hazel, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Quadrocker, 9 p.m.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Tom Ficke Group, Gerardo Meza, The Dead of Night, 6-9 p.m.; Barnyard Stompers, 9 p.m.-midnight, $6.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 1:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.