Events
Beauty Princess Reading Party — 10:30 a.m. Wands and Whimsy entertainment company event, $35 admits child and parent; storytime, meet and greet with princess, crafts and snacks, Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St. Register: wandswhimsy.com or 402-781-0459.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and beverage, free, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Three telescopes, free, Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St.
Prairie Run and Walk fundraiser — 8:15-8:50 a.m. Check-in at Heritage School; 9 a.m. 1-mile run begins; 9:30 a.m. 5k begins; course on trails and paths, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Getmeregistered.com search: Prairie Run.
Put Sunken Gardens to rest — 8:30 a.m. Volunteers should bring shovel, wear appropriate shoes, clothes and gloves, kids must be accompanied by adult, 26th and D streets. Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7847.
Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Read to Healing Heart therapy dogs, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Register: anjherbert@gmail.com.
Read for Resilience event and trauma support — 1 p.m. Kids third grade and under and their parents or caregivers are invited to attend a program designed to help families cope with trauma, loss and grief, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402441-4460.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Wild Valley, All Knowing McGill, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Ghostemane, 7 p.m., $35.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Judd Hoos Band, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Midnight Wanderers, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — The Band Wanted, 7:30-11 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Coffee and Canaro Tango night, 7:30-10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Them Other Dudes, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Day of the Dead party: DJ MX, DJ Toons, DJ Flako, 9 p.m.
Single Barrel -- Carly Pearce and Hannah Ellis, 8 p.m. $20
Storm Cellar — DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13): 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.