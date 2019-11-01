{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Beauty Princess Reading Party — 10:30 a.m. Wands and Whimsy entertainment company event, $35 admits child and parent; storytime, meet and greet with princess, crafts and snacks, Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St. Register: wandswhimsy.com or 402-781-0459. 

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569. 

Community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and beverage, free, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.

Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Three telescopes, free, Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St.

Prairie Run and Walk fundraiser — 8:15-8:50 a.m. Check-in at Heritage School; 9 a.m. 1-mile run begins; 9:30 a.m. 5k begins; course on trails and paths, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Getmeregistered.com search: Prairie Run.

Put Sunken Gardens to rest — 8:30 a.m. Volunteers should bring shovel, wear appropriate shoes, clothes and gloves, kids must be accompanied by adult, 26th and D streets. Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7847.

Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Read to Healing Heart therapy dogs, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Register: anjherbert@gmail.com.

Read for Resilience event and trauma support — 1 p.m. Kids third grade and under and their parents or caregivers are invited to attend a program designed to help families cope with trauma, loss and grief, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402441-4460. 

Entertainment

1867 Bar — Wild Valley, All Knowing McGill, 8 p.m. 

Brewsky's  Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Ghostemane, 7 p.m., $35.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Judd Hoos Band, 9:30 p.m.

Comedy Loft — Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — The Midnight Wanderers, 8 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gray's Keg Saloon — Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — The Band Wanted, 7:30-11 p.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Coffee and Canaro Tango night, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Roca Tavern — Them Other Dudes, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

 Day of the Dead party: DJ MX, DJ Toons, DJ Flako, 9 p.m. 

Single Barrel -- Carly Pearce and Hannah Ellis, 8 p.m. $20

Storm Cellar — DJ Relic, 9 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13): 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments