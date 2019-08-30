{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Cars & Coffee — 8 a.m.-noon. Free coffee and doughnuts, bring your specialty car and get into the museum free, Museum of American Speed, 340 Victory Lane.

Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. Interactive event for family members, $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. 

Downtown 101 event — 5-8 p.m. Event is to encourage students to enjoy the heart of downtown — businesses, restaurants, art, housing and entertainment, live music, free food and giveaways, Tower Square, 13th and P streets. Downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-101-1.

Game Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m. drop off kids; 11 a.m. game kickoff. Leave your kids, 12 and under, at the museum and go to the game. Register early, $45 non-members; $35 members; bring a sack lunch, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Labor Day weekend at the Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The zoo is open all weekend. Visit your favorite animals and Laura's Butterfly Pavilion before the pavilion closes for the season. $13.95 adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 children and seniors (ages 2-12 and over 62), 1222 S. 27th St. 

Nebraska Paint Horse Club show — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Votes for Women's Suffrage Day exhibit — 1-5:30 p.m. Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.   

Huskers watch party at the Railyard — 9 a.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 350 Canopy St. 

Entertainment 

1st Avenue — Raizin Cain karaoke, 9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Jerry Pranksters, 9:30 p.m. 

Bourbon Theatre — Coyote Kid, Vermillion Heights, Careful Gaze, 8 p.m., $10 (adults); $2 (minor fee). 

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Andrew Dismukes, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Backyard Blowout, 8 a.m.-2 a.m.

Grata Bar & Lounge  Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gray's Keg Saloon — Americana Rock, Gin Mill Hollow, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Meadowlark — Vic Medley, 7-9 p.m. 

Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl night, 9 p.m. 1:59 a.m.

Roca Tavern — Lloyd McCarter and The HTR (outside), karaoke (inside), 8 p.m.-midnight.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — '90s Night: Flannel Channel Band, 9 p.m., $7-$80. 

Rule G — DJ Sean Michael, 9 p.m.

Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 8-11 a.m.; after the game, Sidetrack Band and Emmett Brower, 7 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Plastic Psalms, Tom Boil, Dirty Talker, 8 p.m.-midnight, $6.   

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 12:15 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

