Events
African violet plant and craft sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane.
Arts and crafts fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, free, 8701 Adams St.
Art Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art, bake sale, t-shirt raffle, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St. 402-466-0696.
Barnes & Noble storytime: "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — 11 a.m. Poetry by Fred Rogers, hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Deer Springs Winery — 5-8:30 p.m. Hayrides, hot spiced wine, s’mores, 16255 Adams St.
Fundraiser, bake sale and soup supper: Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church — 4-7 p.m. Proceeds benefiting Nebraska flood victims, 935 C St., Palmyra.
Gateway mall: Melted Crayon pumpkin decorating — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet in food court, 6100 O St. 402-464-3197.
Halloween Hoedown — 5-11 p.m. Bring food items to grill and a dish to share; 6:30-7 p.m. Rev. Evan Coleman will lead a sing-a-long and musicians jam session, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org.
Hyde Observatory at Holmes Lake — 7-10 p.m., 3701 S. 70th St.
League of Women Voters — Noon. "Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's rights here and abroad," cosponsored by OLLI, $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers). 402-472-6265.
Monster Dash 5K and fun run at Roca Berry Farm — 7:30-9 a.m. Race benefiting Child Advocacy Center, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Register: smallvoices.org or 402-476-3200.
North Central Regional Horse Reining Championships — 8 a.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Paper shredding — 9 a.m.-noon. Bring up to three bags or boxes to shred, free, nonperishable food items are being accepted benefiting the Food Bank of Lincoln, West Gate Bank, 6003 Old Cheney Road.
Potato Bake — 4:30-7 p.m. Baked potato, salad, pie and beverage, free, Belmont Baptist Church, 3424 N. 14th St.
Spooktacular: Branched Oak Recreational Area — 12:30-10 p.m. Park entry permit required, scavenger hunt, crafts, games, camper decorating contest, trick or treating, hayrack rides: $9 (adults); $7 (kids 12 and under), 12000 W. Branched Oak Road, Raymond.
Tony Melendez concert — 7 p.m. $15 (adults); $10 (students), 11401 Van Dorn St., Walton. Tickets: Boltstore.net.
The Mandela Picnic: Anniversary celebration of Nobel Prize for Peace — 5:15-5:45 p.m. Potluck meal; 5:45-7:15 p.m. Variety of speakers and introduction of the paper "Truth and Reconciliation," Unitarian Church, 6300 A St. Details: 402-475-1318.
Traveling Photo Exhibit: Audacious Descendents of Dewitty by Artes Johnson — 3-4 p.m. $10, Joyo Theatre, 6102 Havelock Ave.
Volunteers needed: Holmes Lake Park cleanup — 9 a.m.-noon, meet at parking lot 3, 70th Street and Normal Blvd. Lewis Fields cleanup — 9 a.m.-noon. Antelope Creek and Capitol Parkway. For both, fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
World Famous Murder Mystery — 6:30 p.m. Dinner, food, wine, $53, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W Raymond Rd., Raymond.
Nearby
Cider Celebration — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Watch how cider is made, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; cider press runs, 11 a.m.-noon. Free samples, live music, wine tastings, lunch, hay rack rides until 4 p.m., pre-picked apples, and pollinator playground for kids, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Chuck It: National Fetch Day dog event, free swag, $1 raffle tickets, 5-9 p.m.; Bands: Cameron Moss, Neak , HAKIM, M Shah, Landon Flux. 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — Slow Stoics, Cruz Control, 9 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Swap Meet Sally, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — HOOKT, 9 p.m.-1 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band, 8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Hyddin, Nicky Rage, Trvpsquad, Redhed, 9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Alt Rock With The Alter Kings, Jane Doe. 9 p.m.
Lancaster Event Center — Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison Tribute Band, 7 p.m., $25-$35.
Meadowlark — Logan Thomas, 7 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — Bob Dylan, 8 p.m., tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Exile, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — '90s Night: Flannel Channel, 8 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Grim Fandango: Halloween belly dance and variety show; host Jewel, Lotus Dance, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Steady Wells, blet, 10 p.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 12:40 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 11:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.