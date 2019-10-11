Events
A Night of Chinese Arts — 7:30 p.m. Experience the culture of China, featuring excerpts of Beijing Opera, vocal folk songs, dance and traditional Chinese instrumental music, $14.50-$29, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Arnold Elementary Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 21 vendors, all you can eat waffles, sausage and drinks, $6 (adults), 5000 Mike Sholl St.
Aspiring Heroes fundraiser — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., raffles and more, benefiting project to build law enforcement memorial, Christ Lincoln, 43rd and Sumner streets.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. "Elbow Grease versus Motozilla," by John Cena, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Centennial College reunion — 1:30 p.m., "Navigating Change Forward — Creativity in Community," featuring alumni of the program, Love Library Auditorium.
Deer Springs Winery — 5-8:30 p.m., hayrides, hot spiced wine, s’mores.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets.
Hazardous waste collection — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. See list of accepted items at haztogo.com, Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St.
I love the Drumstick Gala and Halloween party —7-11 p.m., live music, raffles, trivia and costume contest, proceeds to making the Drumstick documentary, $15, Lee's Chicken, 1940 W. Van Dorn St.
Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m., listing of homes at hbal.org (search: Parade of Homes).
Pound Middle School craft and vendor fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., benefiting school's PTO, 4740 S. 45th St.
Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
Skate for a Cause tour — 4-7 p.m. Benefiting athletes and kids injured in accidents, skateboard demo featuring pros Ryan Sheckler, Manny Santiago, Fabrizio Santos and Oscar Loreto Jr., free, The Bay, 2005 Y St.
Tailgate Safe: Chili cook-off and Husker watch party — 5:30-10 p.m., free, The Loft at The Bridge, 721 K St.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Flippin' Whiskey, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Lazerwolfe, $5, 8 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Kenny Barz, $10, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Chicken Fried Moses, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Rascal Martinez, 8 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe Mike Mattison, Lucky Possums, 7-9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Ocktoberfest: live music with Angie Kriz, Polkatoons, Lloyd McCarter and Honky Tonk Revival, The Victory Underground, 4 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Cole Younger & Renegades, 8 p.m.
VFW Post — Catch A Ride, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Vonnie Kyle, Jillian Rae, Nissa de la Torre, $6, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; 9:15 p.m.; "Turandot" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.