{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

A Night of Chinese Arts — 7:30 p.m. Experience the culture of China, featuring excerpts of Beijing Opera, vocal folk songs, dance and traditional Chinese instrumental music, $14.50-$29, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747. 

Arnold Elementary Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 21 vendors, all you can eat waffles, sausage and drinks, $6 (adults), 5000 Mike Sholl St. 

Aspiring Heroes fundraiser — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., raffles and more, benefiting project to build law enforcement memorial, Christ Lincoln, 43rd and Sumner streets. 

Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. "Elbow Grease versus Motozilla," by John Cena, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. 

Centennial College reunion — 1:30 p.m., "Navigating Change Forward — Creativity in Community," featuring alumni of the program, Love Library Auditorium.

Deer Springs Winery — 5-8:30 p.m., hayrides, hot spiced wine, s’mores.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. 

Hazardous waste collection — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. See list of accepted items at haztogo.com, Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St. 

I love the Drumstick Gala and Halloween party —7-11 p.m., live music, raffles, trivia and costume contest, proceeds to making the Drumstick documentary, $15, Lee's Chicken, 1940 W. Van Dorn St.

Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m., listing of homes at hbal.org (search: Parade of Homes).

Pound Middle School craft and vendor fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., benefiting school's PTO, 4740 S. 45th St. 

Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. 

Skate for a Cause tour — 4-7 p.m. Benefiting athletes and kids injured in accidents, skateboard demo featuring pros Ryan Sheckler, Manny Santiago, Fabrizio Santos and Oscar Loreto Jr., free, The Bay, 2005 Y St. 

Tailgate Safe: Chili cook-off and Husker watch party — 5:30-10 p.m., free, The Loft at The Bridge, 721 K St. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Entertainment 

1st Avenue  Flippin' Whiskey, 9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Lazerwolfe, $5, 8 p.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Kenny Barz, $10, 8 p.m.

Brewsky's  Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Chicken Fried Moses, 9 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — Rascal Martinez, 8 p.m. 

Gratitude Cafe Mike Mattison, Lucky Possums, 7-9 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing — Ocktoberfest: live music with Angie Kriz, Polkatoons, Lloyd McCarter and Honky Tonk Revival, The Victory Underground, 4 p.m.-midnight.

Roca Tavern — Cole Younger & Renegades, 8 p.m.

VFW Post Catch A Ride, 7 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Vonnie Kyle, Jillian Rae, Nissa de la Torre, $6, 9 p.m.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center —"Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; 9:15 p.m.; "Turandot" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments