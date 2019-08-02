Events
13th Street Pollinator Flyway fundraiser and informational session — 1-3 p.m. Find out about local pollinators, raffle and prizes, Francie & Finch Bookstore, 130 S. 13th St.
Air Power History Tour: Commemorative Air Force — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase rides and tour aircraft, $15 (adults), $10 (kids 10-17), free (kids 9 and under), Silverhawk Aviation, 1751 W. Kearney Ave. To book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. ”The Pigeon has to Go to School,” by Mo Willems, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Free community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, free, public invited, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Haymarket Park Beerfest — 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. 25-30 breweries, ticket includes a Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City T-Bones seat in sections 100-103, $30, $40, (VIP), 403 Line Drive. Haymarketpark.com/beerfest.
Lincoln Survivor and Thriver luncheon — 11 a.m. Event for survivors of breast cancer and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors and Thrivers are free, guests $15, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Information: Angie at 402-502-2979 or Angela.phillips@komengreatplains.org.
Special Olympics: Fall Games — Citywide, including Mahoney Softball Complex, Speedway Village, Woods Tennis Center and Mahoney Golf Course. Information: sone.org.
Yazidi 40th Anniversary Commemoration — 3 p.m. Free food and beverages, stories of survivors, guest speakers, 6400 S. 70th St.
Willie Nelson in concert, with Alison Krauss — 6:30 p.m. Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com, for special accommodations, contact Olivia Fowler, 402-904-5600.
Nearby
Wilber Czech Days — 2 p.m. Grand Parade, Legion Hall, 1000 School St., Wilber. See a complete listing of events at Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Savage Republic, Cuddlebone, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Brandon Ford, Kid Corduroy, Odinson, 9 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comedy Loft — Josh Johnson, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Avi Knecht, 8 p.m.
Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Daniel Christian, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Back in August, Dulcet Duet, Jon Rausch The Big Cheese, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Haymarket: Iron Horse Park — The Wildwoods, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Hayseed Cowboys, 7:30-11 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Canaro Dance music night, 7:30 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Darkwood + String Theory, 9 p.m., $5.
Wilderness Ridge — Skylark, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — James and the Hat, Joseph Daniel, Marc Mason, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Wild Rose (R), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.