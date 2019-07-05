Events
Ice skating and cosmic night skate — Open skating, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:45-5:45 p.m.; night skating with neon lights, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St.
Car show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Benefiting Food Bank of Lincoln, Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway.
Free community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, free, public invited, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Two Gals and A Guitar Band, dinner and wine, no reservation or admission fee, 2001 West Raymond Road, Raymond.
Move More Lincoln: Free yoga class — 10 a.m. Bring a yoga mat, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Mounted Shooting State Championship — Noon-10 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Stars and Stripes Archery Fun Shoot — Noon-4 p.m. Ages 8 and up; $5 hour (kids); $10 hour (adults), Nebraska Game and Parks Recreation Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register: Outdoornebraska.gov.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Grever, Short Fictions, Commander Salamander, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight,
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Brondo, Black Magik, HighLucy Nation, Hy-Tekk Productions, Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Chicken Fried Moses, 9 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Wise, 8-11 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Derek Dibbern, 8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Chad Dubz, Teffa, Wrekafekt, Bho Do Jo, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Local Bar — Music bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Tango night, 7:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Brave Combo, 5-8 p.m., $20 (advance) $25 (day of show); Charlie Burton & Or What?, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 1:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
One and Done: Lincoln Running Company mile run — 8 a.m. Sunday. $25 (adults); $15 youth (19 and under), run starts at 12th and Q streets, register: Lincolnrun.org, deadline is 6 p.m. Saturday.