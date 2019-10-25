Events
Barnes & Noble storytime: "No More Monsters Under Your Bed" — 11 a.m. Jordan Chouteau's book that conquers fears about monsters, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Cars and Coffee: Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed — 8 a.m.-noon. Free coffee and donuts, free admission to the museum if you bring your specialty vehicle, 240 Victory Lane.
Christmas Boutique: St. Teresa's Thrift Shop — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsored by the eighth graders of St. Teresa's, Knights of Columbus Hall, 6044 South St.
First-Plymouth Choir Cabaret — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7:30 p.m. show. $30 (per seat); $200 (table of 8), Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill, 1501 Center Park Road. Firstplymouth.org.
"Halloween" movie screening — 10 p.m. Admission $6, Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Hy-Vee Trick-or-Treat: Three locations — 1-3 p.m., free, 5010 O St., 5020 N. 27th St., 6001 Village Drive. Hy-Vee.com.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Three telescopes, free, Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St.
Lincoln High School Key Club Trunk-or-Treat — 5:30-7 p.m. Donations accepted or bring a can of nonperishable food for the Food Bank, 2229 J St.
Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Read to Healing Heart therapy dogs. Please register. Email Angela at anjherbert@gmail.com, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
Wagon rides at Pioneers Park — Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates and, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Nearby
Superhero Spooktacular: Strategic Air Command Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Halloween Party: Vintage Youth, The Low Set, Could Be Cursed, 8 p.m., $5.
Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Halloween Party: Drug Salad, Hammersaw, Pure Brown, Terra Genesis; First-, second- and third-place prizes for best costume, 9 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
You have free articles remaining.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Halloween party: The Replitones, 9 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Vineyard hayrides, hot spiced wine, s'mores, 5-8:30 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Mad Dog & the 20 20s, Guilt Vacation, The Zooeys, 9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Halloween Blast: Stately Wayne Manor, Tribute to Poison Band: Cry Tough; costume contest, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Tailgate by the Train: Them Coulee Boys / Avid Dischord, 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Costume contest, 9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Reiki healing and pendulum reading, Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl Night, bring your favorite vinyl records to play, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Gameday watch party, 2 p.m.; Doodly Squat Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Totally '80s Costume Ball, 8 p.m., $7-$80.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; after the game, the Dylan Bloom Whiskey Bent Band plays.
Storm Cellar — Artpocolypse: Multimedia Art Show, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Tim Budig Band, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Manon" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.