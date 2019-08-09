Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. ”The Pigeon has to Go to School,” by Mo Willems, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Brews at the Zoo — 6-11 p.m. AM FM Band, enjoy craft beers from local breweries, brats and burgers available for purchase, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Fashion Show: Dress Up Your Talent — 1-2:30 p.m. See models in current fashion trends, on the runway, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Fast Track Mud Drags — 7-9 p.m. $10 (adults), $5 (kids), Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Investigate: Second Saturday: Plants — 10 a.m.-noon, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. 402-472-3779.
Lantern Float Commemoration: "Nuclear Weapons Back from the Brink" — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Assembling of lanterns; live music by Sophia Potter, cellist; prayer by Rabbai Teri Appleby, northeast side of Holmes Lake Park, 70th and A streets.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — 7 p.m. The Resonator, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.; 9 p.m. Jarana, fusion sounds band, $20, The Bay, 2005 Y St.
Paws on the Prairie event — 9:30 a.m. Bring your cats and dogs with you to the prairie, free, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th Street, Denton.
Plainsong Festival — 4-10 p.m. Family Americana and Bluegrass music, $15 (adults), $10 (veterans and students), free (kids 12 and under), Templeton Acreage, outdoor stage, 11500 S. 25th St., Roca.
Prairie Pine Nature Reserve: “Run Four the Pines” — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. All ages 4-mile run or walk and Toddler Trot (3 and under), run is followed by food and beer vendors, live music with The Wildwoods Band, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairie pines.org or contact Mary at mhilliss@huskers.unl.edu or 402-525-7653.
Words and Wheels series: “Alien of Astronomy” — 10-11 a.m. Tevin Hansen will read from his Junkyard Adventure series, craft activities and songs, $5, (adults), free (kids 5 and under), Museum of American Speed, 599 Oakcreek Drive.
Yard sale and tacos — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. noon, Indian tacos available for purchase, 42 vendors, items for purchase, Calvary United Methodist, 11th and Garfield streets.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Country Night: West Wind Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
1867 Bar — Rock Paper Cities, Garst, PONCE, 8-11 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Mr. E Stringless Kite, Midland Band, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — MoJo Filter, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Comedy Loft — Alex Hooper, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — All Knowing McGill, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — 2 Gals and a Guitar, 7-9 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Super Paul, Hyddin, Loveland Music, String Theory Music, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Back Alley Band, 6-9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Avid Discord, 7-10 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street Cafe — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Bel Airs, 7-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — Like A Storm, Stitched up Heart, Through Fire, Wilson, 6:30 p.m., $18-$144.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Daddy and the Chargers, 6-9 p.m., $6.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Wild Rose (R), 12:15, 4:45, 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.