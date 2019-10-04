Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment — 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. shows, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Greater Lincoln Obedience Dog Club Agility Trials — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free event and parking, 4100 N. 84th St.
Husker Valley Cluster Dog Show — 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hand Weavers Guild of Lincoln annual open house and sale — Handmade weavings for purchase, weaving and spinning demonstrations, tours of the studio, free event, Weaver's Studio, 3843 S. 48th St.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets.
Husker watch party — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Norris High School craft fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 25211 S. 68th St.
Pumpkin fun run — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Heats every 20 minutes. Each runner gets a T-shirt, medal, commemorative cup, post race snacks and gift certificates, course location change to Speedway Sports Complex, 345 Speedway Circle, $15, register: NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
Step Up for Down Syndrome walk — 8 a.m. festivities; 9:20 a.m. walk begins, $15, adults and kids over 13 years old; $10, kids 3-13; VIP, free, walkers with Down Syndrome, includes short-sleeve T-shirt. Register: ds-stride.org/dsafstepup/register
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Bryce Dicus, The Mercenaries, Jake Marlin, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — 3 Son Green, 10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Badflower, 6:30 p.m.; $22; $70 (table of 2); $140 (table of 4); $89 (meet and greet package).
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Switchback, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Erica Rhodes, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.
Embassy Suites: Do the Dock — 402 Band, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Piratefest: 20 bands, 2 days metal, rock, punk, funk, and maybe a couple pirates, noon-2 a.m., $10 (day pass); $15 (2-day pass).
Happy Raven — Husker game day watch party, 1 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Tailgate by the Train: Dylan Bloom, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sweet Water, 6-9 p.m.; Lemon Fresh Day, 9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Mainstreet — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Coffee and Canaro: Tango night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub: Cornhusker Tailgate — Husker fans Salute the Troops fundraiser, food and beverages, live music with the Killigans, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Railyard — Pep Rally: family friendly events, 3-8 p.m.; live DJ, 8-11 p.m.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 8 a.m. until the game; Emmett Bower Band, after the game.
Royal Grove — PetRock: Tribute Band, bringing the sights and sounds of the '70s, 8:30 p.m., $10-$80.
Storm Cellar — DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Kris Lager Band, 9-10 p.m., $10.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are Not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Walk for Freedom: Against Sex Trafficking — 1 p.m. Sunday. Take photos, eat Valentino's pizza, $20 (registration), $15 (students), begin walk at Broyhill Fountain, UNL campus, 14th and R streets, walk to the Capitol at 1445 K St. Register: Ivegotaname.org search:events
English language volunteer tutor orientation 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW, register: 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.