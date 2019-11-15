Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime: Jack Frost vs. the Abominable Snowman — 11 a.m. Get a coupon for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Game Day Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, drop off kids. Parents with kids 12 and under can leave them at the museum; $45 non-members, $35 members; bring a sack lunch for your kid; snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Holiday Makers Market: South of Downtown Art Hub — 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Hosting 15 makers, featuring woodwork, illustrations, jewelry and more, pop-up kitchens Juju's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th St.; also Pepe’s Bistro is open with fresh vegan and vegetarian food, 1411 S. 11th St.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View the universe through three telescopes, south side of Holmes Lake in Holmes Park, 3701 S. 70th St.
Operation Warm Week — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Turkey Shootout Pickleball Tournament — 8 a.m. $35 registration, prizes for top finishers, free for spectators, Genesis Health Club, 5300 Old Cheney Road. Register: Pickleballtournaments.com
Winter Holiday open house: Cause for Paws — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, proceeds benefiting animal charities and rescues in Nebraska, 2445 S. 48th St.
48th Street Fall Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. $7.50, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre on 48th St., 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Country Dance: Lloyd McCarter, The Honky Tonk Revival, 8:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — The Fey, Flock of Pigs, The Zooeys, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Ruegazz, 10:30 p.m., free.
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brothers Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Switchback, 9:30 p.m.
Embassy Suites — Do the Dock Husker watch party: live music with Grove Puppet Band, 9 a.m. until game time.
Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Echo, Pure Brown, Phantom, Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Reiki healing: Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Railyard — Husker watch party, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Husker watch party, 10:30 a.m.; karaoke, 8 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m.
The Royal Grove — Comedy show: Richard Reese and friends, Eddie Brown, 402 Band, DJ KB, Mary Ellen's Soul food, 9 p.m.; $5, before 11 p.m.; $10, after 11 p.m.; $20, table of 4; $40, VIP table of 4.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 8 a.m. until game time; Whiskey Bent Band, after the game.
Storm Cellar — Nate Armstrong, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Zoo Bar — The Jimmy's Special Show 5-8 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Pain and Glory" (R), 12:15 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), noon, 2:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.