Closing
State Capitol — The Capitol is closed all day, because of maintenance on the new heating and ventilation system. The building will be open for public tours 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Events
Art in the Garden: "Moon River" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Artists showcasing mixed media, clothing, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures and woodworking, all displayed next to the plantings and the ponds, Sunken Gardens, 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.
Breakfast with the Penguins — 8-10 a.m. Breakfast buffet, early access to Zoo, feed the penguins, $30 (members); $40 (nonmembers). Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Fish Fry: Masonic Lodge No. 250 — 4:30-7 p.m. All-you-can-eat fish, fried potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, coffee, tea and water, $10, 4430 N. 70th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Heartland Boer Extravaganza sale — 11 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Husker watch party — 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Second Saturday Mindfulness of Indigenous Peoples — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Schedule: 1-2 p.m. Hands-on nature activities, live music with flutist Jerry Meyer; 2 p.m. Adult and kids yoga in the woods; 3 p.m. Presentation on Indigenous Peoples, speaker Nancy Gillis; Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org
Silver Classic quarter horse show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Votes for Women's Suffrage Day exhibit — 1-5:30 p.m. Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Raizin Cain karaoke, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Mobius, Cuddlebone, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Arkansauce, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lancaster Ghettoblaster, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Shoot to Thrill, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Beer Money Band, 9 p.m.
Embassy Suites — Lemon Fresh Day Band, 4:30 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rolling Stone Tribute: Exile on O Street Band, 9 p.m.
Haymarket Farmer's Market — Gene Davis, 9:30 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The MGD's Band, 9 a.m.; Ricky Szablowski, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — LNK New Music Collective, 7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.
Royal Grove — Fiestas Patrias, Purozacatecassax, Invierno Norteno, DJ Toons, 9 p.m.
Rule G — DJ Devon Dupree, 9 p.m.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 11 a.m.; Whiskey Bent Band, after the game.
VFW 3606 — Country Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 3 p.m.; Tim Budig Band, 10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 12:15 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 2:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "This Changes Everything (NR), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.