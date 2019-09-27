Events
Cars & Coffee: Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed — 8 a.m.-noon. Free coffee and doughnuts, bring your specialty car and get into the museum free, 340 Victory Lane.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre: "The Little Mermaid" — 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m. $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com, 402-323-6721.
Gameday Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 5 p.m. drop off kids; 6:30 p.m. game kickoff. Leave the kids at the museum and go to the game; parents with kids 12 and under, must register, $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets.
Husker watch party — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Modern & Black Powder Gun Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Must have valid ID to purchase guns, $5 (two-day wristband admission); free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Operation Veterans, encouraging recovery benefiting homeless vets: 5:30 p.m. (dinner); 7 p.m. (show), $30, tickets: 402-660-6020.
1867 Bar — Grever, Helldegard, W(AY)D, 8 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Head Change, Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Ya Boi KT, 8 p.m., $10 (advance); $12 (at the door).
Brewsky's Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Hi Fi Hangover, 9 p.m.
Embassy Suites — Do the Dock: Groove Puppet Band, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., free.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Writer's night: host Paul Baker, poet laureate Matt Mason, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Metal Inquisition: Broken Skulls, Flux Amuck, Deadend, Griffoctopuss, Mobius, Peace Love & Strychnine, From the Arc, Gorilla Spank, Cynge, Molten, Pharis, Quicksand Devil, noon-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Tailgate by the train: James Lee Band, 9 a.m.-midnight.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Zachary Seifert-Ponce, 7-9 p.m.
Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl night, bring your vinyl record to play, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Acoustic Rooster, 9 p.m.
Rule G Night Club — DJ Adam A, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Emily Bass, Jeramie Beahm, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
VFW 3606 — High Country, 7-10:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "How Long Will I Love U" (NR), 4 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 1:55 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Sunday. Register and entries accepted for rose competition, 7-10 a.m.; judging 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; show opens 1-4 p.m. Free, Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner St.