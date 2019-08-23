Events
Big Top Performance: Jupiter’s Circus — 7 p.m. Show includes 22 performers and 60 crew, $20, adults and kids, Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. Tickets: facebook.com/events/526729594526223/
Feast on the Farm — 5-8 p.m. Showcasing the best local foods, chefs, $75, Prairie Pines Nature Center, 3130 N. 112th. St.
Vote for Women's Suffrage Day — 1-4 p.m. Interactive activities, including scavenger hunt, design your own sash or vote button, pop-up readings of suffragist stories, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Live Yes Studios Developmental Disabilities fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Families are invited to participate in an art raffle, hands-on activities, live music, 1233 Arapahoe St.
My Big Fat Greek Festival — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Greek pastries for purchase, music, Dynamis Dancers of Lincoln. $2 adults or bring a non-perishable food item; free for kids 12 and under, military, firefighters and police officers; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St. 402-560-5150.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa and The Belles — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
The Paper Ballet — 7 p.m. Fashion show, dance performance, photo gallery and dessert buffet, $45, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Tutu Tix at 435-222-2849.
Pooches on the Patio fundraiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Best-dressed pooch, wine ring toss, adoption dogs, all donors get food and beverages, MoMo's Pizzeria, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.
Red Panda Run: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 8 a.m. Run through the zoo, five heats, must register, kids ages 2-18, free for adults and kids under age 1, $30 non-members; $25 members, register at Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Raizin Cane karaoke, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Jane Doe & The No-Names, Miss Taken, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bob's Tavern — Cornerstone Dub, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Sports Bar & Grill — EZ Gaige, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Starbound and Mr. Sinister, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Steve Castillo, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Acoustic Duo: Derek and Ella, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Dance of a Parrot Head: Jimmy Buffet tribute band, 7-10 p.m.
Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Writer's night: host Paul Baker, writer Rainey, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rock And Country / With Hall County, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Swing Fever, 9:30-11 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Blues Agents, food and wine available for purchase, 6-9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.
Meadowlark — Laurie Frasier, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Red Essence: Benefit for Kelly Erisman scholarship fund, 10-11:45 p.m., $5; DJ Lady Ice, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Hangin Cowboys, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Iron Zypher, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — The Prince Project, 9 p.m., $20-$60.
Rule G — DJ Yascoe, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — WISE and Ryan Human, 8 p.m.-midnight.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 pm
Zoo Bar — Blues Project, 6-9 p.m., $6.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.