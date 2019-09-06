Events
Art bicycle tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Get exercise and enjoy the local art tour, purchase art directly, or enjoy art from the comfort of your car, suggested route map is available online: facebook.com/events/501503707283605 (click on see more.)
Apple Fest: Christ United Methodist — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Apple orchard, food trucks, hands-on activities, live music, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org or Facebook.com/events/342367123322679.
Capital City Oktoberfest: Gateway Mall — Noon-10 p.m. $10, enjoy German-style beers, ales and ciders, live music with Less Talk More Polka and Bolzen Beer Band, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Contra Dance of Lincoln — 7:30-10 p.m. Country swing & square dancing, no experience needed, bring a group of people or come on your own, First Lutheran Church, $20 family group, $8 adults, $5 students, 1551 S. 70th St.
Free community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, free, public invited, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Household hazardous waste collection — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4735 S. 33rd St.
Lincoln High School class of '74 reunion — 6 p.m. Rosie's Bar & Grill, $20, barbecue and activities, 1501 Center Park Road. RSVP PaulaLHarre@gmail.com.
Midwest Regional Cowboy Dressage Finals — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Nebraska Book Festival University Press— 11 a.m.-noon. Discussion with Kassandra Montag and Tessa Terry; 1-2:30 p.m. Tosca Lee, Kimberly Stewart, & Nicole Baart, authors of The Traveling Pens; 3-4 p.m. Reading by Kwame Dawes, poet, essayist, editor and novelist; 4:30-6 p.m. Speakers Ted Genoways and Carson Vaughan, freelance journalists writing about Nebraska and the Great Plains, UNL Student Union, second floor, 1400 R St.
Nebraska Book Festival children's book party — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10:30 a.m. "Storytelling" presentation by award-winning children's book author, Janice Harrington; 11:30 a.m Hands-on activities for ages K-3 including book bingo, book sales and treats, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Bookfestival.ne.gov or Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-4250.
Railyard Huskers' away game watch party — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 350 Canopy St.
Votes for Women's Suffrage Day exhibit — 1-5:30 p.m. Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Entertainment
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Grand Hall — Cubby Phillips Trio, 8-11 p.m., $10.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 3 and Out, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Willie Farrell, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Grace Lundy, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Happy Raven — Away game bingo, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Canaro dance night, 7:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Head Change, Hammersaw, 8 p.m., $7.
Rule G — DJ Adam A, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Kris Lager Band, 9 p.m., $10.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 12:15 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 12:50 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.