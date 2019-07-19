Events
Balloon Release Memorial for Matt Risor — 3:30 p.m. Biodegradable balloons and postcard memorials for $5, Pawnee Lake, 3800 N.W. 105th St.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Moon, Earth’s Best Friend” — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
"Beauty and the Beast" musical — 8 p.m. $13 (adults, 13 and up); $6 (kids 5-12), Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, Pinewoodbowl.org or 402-413-1565.
Collector Car Auction — 11 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.
Disney "Lion King" family party — 10 a.m.-noon. Free snacks, hands-on themed activities, tickets sold separately for movie. Marcus Grand, East Park and SouthPointe theaters. Marcustheatres.com.
Free Saturday community day — 2-3:30 p.m. Bring items to give away and find great items from others to claim as your own, Peter Pan Park, 3100 W St.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln Iris Society sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rhizome root sale; 11 a.m. Auction of new iris, St. Andrews Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane.
Mission Moon movies: 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 — 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. "The Day We Walked On The Moon," 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. Mueller Planetarium screenings: "One World, One Sky," 10 a.m.; "Max Goes to the Moon," 11 a.m.; "Earth, Moon and Sun," noon; "Dawn of the Space Age," 1 p.m. Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/events.
Nebraska History Museum and Prairie Astronomy Club Goes to the Moon — 1-4 p.m. Moon rock scavenger hunt, free admission, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Pizza, ice cream and swim party: Step Up for Down Syndrome kickoff — 5-6 p.m. Ice cream social, University Place Park, 49th and Garland streets; 6-7:30 p.m. swim party, Uni Pool, 4864 Francis St., donations accepted, must register: dsafnebraska.org/events.
Silent Auction: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation — 2-5 p.m. Kids activities, games, prizes, Tavern on the Square, 816 P St.
Taco Saturday — 5-7 p.m. Soft-shell tacos, 75 cents; chicken tortilla soup, 75 cents; soda or water, 75 cents. Eastern Star 320, 4641 Cooper Ave.
Volunteers needed: Lewis Ball Fields cleanup — 11 a.m. Antelope Creek and Capitol Parkway, volunteers fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
'80s Flashback fundraiser and concert — 8 p.m.-midnight. Live concert with '80s cover band, AM/FM, cash bar, appetizers, silent auction benefiting A Warmer Day Charity, $25, 402-480-4763, Fundamental Athletics Academy, 8400 Cody Drive.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Eneferens, TenDead, Darkness, Cobras, Fascinus Rex, 7 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Braska Bar & Grill — MoJo Filter, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — Chess Club, Ghostlike. Shitake Sunday, 10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Frank Foster, 7 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Time Burners, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Rob Maher, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Masa Ishikawa Trio, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Boys Named Sue, 7-9 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Simplicated, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rock with Mr. Sinister, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Kelly Oh Brian, 6-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Destination Saturday show, 10 pm., $5.
Roca Tavern — Escape Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Sabado de Fiesta Huapa-Cumbia Fest: JayManuel, DJ Julio, DJ Toons, 9 p.m.; $5 (after 10 p.m.); reserve table: 402-714-7324.
Zoo Bar — Zoofest: Blues Ed Program, 1 p.m., The Bottle Tops, 3 p.m.; Bruce Katz Band, 5 p.m.; James Harman, 7 p.m.; Mavis Staples, 9 p.m.; Empire Strikes Brass, 11 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.