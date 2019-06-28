Events
American Dexter Cattle Show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
"Bites, Bikes and Bison" fundraiser — 9:30 a.m. check-in; 10 a.m. Three rides begin. $17 non-members; $15 members; free for youth under 18, with a paid parent or guardian registration, free T-shirt, return to the park for lawn games, scavenger hunt, food trucks and beer garden, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3210 S. Coddington Ave. Register: lnknaturecenter.org/bbb/event.html or 402-441-7895.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
“Cars and Stars” fundraiser — 5 p.m.-midnight. Car show, raffles, bounce house, free pizza, nighttime sky viewing, proceeds benefiting the community, Branched Oak Observatory, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond. More information: 402-477-0541.
Checkerfest Music festival — 5-11 p.m. $5 (advance); $7 (day of), bounce houses, ping-pong, gaga ball, live music; $20 VIP tickets includes lounge, Mario Kart, unlimited free beverages, and a customized T-shirt, proceeds benefiting City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St. Tickets: checkerfest.ticketleap.com/2019
CJ's Bar and Grannyweaves fundraiser: "Get Justin Peyton Fulton to the Jr. Olympics"— 4 p.m.-close. 10% of sales towards getting a local track talent to the Jr. Olympics in Sacramento; live music by DJ Prince Charles, CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill, 200 West P St.
Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Circus water arts, northeast Sears parking lot, tickets $10-$40, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com/tickets/518_Water-Circus-I-Silver-Unit-Lincoln-NE.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Firefly Family picnic 2 — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Interactive activities, see the fireflies, bring your own picnic, $10, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Registration required: 402-797-2301.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m-noon. Eighth and P streets.
Light the Way 5K — 8 a.m. Run, walk, jog and interactive activities, proceeds benefiting the Lighthouse, Holmes Lake, 70th and Normal Blvd. More information: hbal.org/event/light-way-5K
Lincoln Mind, Body and Soul Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Move More Lincoln: Free yoga class — 10 a.m. Bring a yoga mat, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Red Kate, Bogusman, No Thanks, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ: All 80's and 90's party, 9 p.m.
CJ's Bar and Grannyweaves — Fundraiser: "Get Justin Peyton Fulton to the Jr. Olympics," DJ Prince Charles, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Crescent Moon — All Knowing McGill, 8-10 p.m.
Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Arcade Radio, 9 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Vendor show night, 4-9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Old Pub Bar — Vinyl night, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Pub Bar — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Whiskey Alibi, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Kimball Street, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Stur 22 Lounge — Afro-Caribbean night: DJ KEF, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $5.
Tackroom — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Skylark, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — "Remembering John Walker," 5-8 p.m.; Mike Hollon, Austin Barrett, Aage Birch, 8-11:30 p.m., $6; 8 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG): 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G): 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.