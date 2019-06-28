{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

American Dexter Cattle Show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

"Bites, Bikes and Bison" fundraiser — 9:30 a.m. check-in; 10 a.m. Three rides begin. $17 non-members; $15 members; free for youth under 18, with a paid parent or guardian registration, free T-shirt, return to the park for lawn games, scavenger hunt, food trucks and beer garden, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3210 S. Coddington Ave. Register: lnknaturecenter.org/bbb/event.html or 402-441-7895.

Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.  

“Cars and Stars” fundraiser — 5 p.m.-midnight. Car show, raffles, bounce house, free pizza, nighttime sky viewing, proceeds benefiting the community, Branched Oak Observatory, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond. More information: 402-477-0541.

Checkerfest Music festival — 5-11 p.m.  $5 (advance); $7 (day of), bounce houses, ping-pong, gaga ball, live music; $20 VIP tickets includes lounge, Mario Kart, unlimited free beverages, and a customized T-shirt, proceeds benefiting City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St. Tickets: checkerfest.ticketleap.com/2019

CJ's Bar and Grannyweaves fundraiser: "Get Justin Peyton Fulton to the Jr. Olympics"— 4 p.m.-close. 10% of sales towards getting a local track talent to the Jr. Olympics in Sacramento; live music by DJ Prince Charles, CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill, 200 West P St. 

Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Circus water arts, northeast Sears parking lot, tickets $10-$40, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com/tickets/518_Water-Circus-I-Silver-Unit-Lincoln-NE.

Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. 

Firefly Family picnic 2 — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Interactive activities, see the fireflies, bring your own picnic, $10, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Registration required: 402-797-2301.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m-noon. Eighth and P streets.  

Light the Way 5K  8 a.m. Run, walk, jog and interactive activities, proceeds benefiting the Lighthouse, Holmes Lake, 70th and Normal Blvd. More information: hbal.org/event/light-way-5K

Lincoln Mind, Body and Soul Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. 

Move More Lincoln: Free yoga class — 10 a.m. Bring a yoga mat, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.  

Entertainment 

1867 Bar — Red Kate, Bogusman, No Thanks, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ: All 80's and 90's party, 9 p.m. 

CJ's Bar and Grannyweaves — Fundraiser: "Get Justin Peyton Fulton to the Jr. Olympics," DJ Prince Charles, 5 p.m.-midnight.

Crescent Moon — All Knowing McGill, 8-10 p.m. 

Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.

Grata Bar & Lounge  — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gray's Keg Saloon — Arcade Radio, 9 p.m. 

James Arthur Vineyards — Vendor show night, 4-9 p.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Old Pub Bar — Vinyl night, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.

Pub Bar — Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Roca Tavern — Whiskey Alibi, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Kimball Street, 9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., $25-$200.

Stur 22 Lounge — Afro-Caribbean night: DJ KEF, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $5.

Tackroom — Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Wilderness Ridge — Skylark, 7-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — "Remembering John Walker," 5-8 p.m.; Mike Hollon, Austin Barrett, Aage Birch, 8-11:30 p.m., $6; 8 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG): 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G): 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments