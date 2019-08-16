Events
48th & O car show — 4-8 p.m. Cars on display, five classes judged, hosted by Auto Sounds and Chick-fil-A, $20 donation to get in, 4770 O St.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. "The Color Monster: A Story about Emotions," by Anna Llenas. Hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Block Party: North Pointe Community Church — 5-7 p.m. Bounce house inflatables, Heoya and Taco Dig-n food trucks, 402 Creamery ice cream, Shades the Clown, 2224 Fletcher Ave.
Book signing — 4 p.m. "The Spirit of Nebraska," Debra Kieve White, Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
Brews and Bees — 2-6 p.m. Bee awareness event, hands-on activities, vendors including Big Luvs Barbecue, Made with Love Cakery, Sweet Minou Chocolate, Open Harvest Grocery, Zipline Brewery, 2100 Magnum Circle.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln commencement — 9 a.m. Graduate and undergraduate, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Kids Connection Carnival — 1-3 p.m. Families invited to appreciation week event. Activities include animal encounter, carnival games, face painting, balloon artist, prizes, fingerprinting, free lunch, free event, Cornhusker Bank, 8310 O St.
“Pawlytics” kitten adoption — 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 60 kittens to adopt and help celebrate new software database animal rescue system, Catalyst, 350 Canopy St.
Taco Saturday — 5-7 p.m. Soft-shell tacos, 75 cents; chicken tortilla soup, 75 cents; soda or water, 75 cents, Eastern Star 320, 4641 Cooper Ave.
Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes: Lincoln Children’s Museum at the Lincoln Airport — 10 a.m-noon. Climb on and tour 30 vehicles and machines, hands-on activities, giveaways, food trucks, $5 for members; $8, non-members; $10 at gate. Save $2 if buy tickets early online, 3400 W. Mathis St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 404-477-4000.
Vinnie's car show — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Motorcycles, golf carts and target golf tournament, free, Wilderness Ridge Golf Course, drawing to win a car, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
Volunteers needed: Holmes Lake Park cleanup — 8 a.m. 70th Street and Normal Blvd. Fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
Volunteers needed: Lewis Fields cleanup — 11 a.m. Clean ball fields at Antelope Creek and Capitol Parkway. Fill out form before arriving: parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov.
YMCA Fallbrook youth triathalon — 9 a.m. (age 14 and up); 9:30 a.m. (age 11-13); 10 a.m. (age 8-10); 10:30 a.m. (age 5-7). Triathlon route will start and end at the Fallbrook YMCA, continuing through the Fallbrook neighborhood. Register: YMCAlincoln.org or 402-934-9200.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — The Geeky Cauldron: A Harry Potter pub quiz, 1 p.m.; Red Cities / Brazen Throats / Ghost Town Radio, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $5.
Bodega's Alley — Boday Saturyay, DJ Relic, DJ Ol' Moaner, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hot Spot Bar & Grill — Iron Zephyr Undercover, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Kevin McCaffrey, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Gerardo Meza, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Hardwood Dash, Cary Ward, 7-9 p.m.
Graduate Hotel — Kelly Oh Brian, 9 a.m.-noon.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Stately Wayne Manor CD release party, Propergander, Miss Taken, 9 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — The McGovern String Band, food and wine available for purchase, 6-9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Reiki healing: Eric Freeman, 7 p.m.
Panic Bar — DJ FunkTonne and DJ Relic, 11:45 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Doodly Squat, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar — Them Other Dudes, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — DJ Swayd, 9 p.m.
Rule G — DJ D Luv, 9 p.m.
Stur 22 Lounge — Latin night, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $5.
Wilderness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Charlie Burton & Or What?, 6-9 p.m., $6.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.