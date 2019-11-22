{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Art Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop local artists for holiday gifts, International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. “Frozen 2: Anna, Elsa and the Secret River” and “Frozen 2,” Little Golden Book, get a coupon for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.

Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. 

Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium — 11 a.m. $5, adults; $4 kids; $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.

'Frozen 2': Family parties — Noon-2 p.m. Make your Olaf bag and paper snowflakes, snacks provided, movie tickets sold separately, see marcustheatres.com for showtimes, Marcus Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com

Greek Holiday bake sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Authentic Greek pastries for purchase, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St.

Holiday craft-vendor fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Covenant Church, 6024 L St.

Nebraska Brick Days — 10-5 p.m. Lego building stations, mini-figurine building competitions, raffles, prizes, $8 (day pass); $10 (weekend pass), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Strong Kids Extravaganza  8 a.m. Pickleball, $20, ages 14 and up; 9:30-10:45 a.m. check-in for chili cook-off and cupcake wars; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. tasting and voting; $5; 11:30 a.m. bake sale, proceeds benefiting the YMCA campaign, Northeast YMCA, 2601 N. 70th St. Ymcalincoln.org.

Wizards and Witches Festival — 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Cider potions, wizards alley, adult butterscotch beer tavern, live music, Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.

Entertainment

1st Avenue — Country Dance: Collective Twang, 8:30 p.m. 

1867 Bar — Ghost Town Radio, Names Without Numbers, Domestica, Orion Walsh, 8-11 p.m. 

Bodega's Alley — SQUAD four-year anniversary: DJ Blac, DJ Spencelove, Sharkweek, Crabrangucci, 9 p.m., $4.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Bourbon Theatre — Josh Abbott Band, Sack of Lions, Bucka Ruse, 8 p.m., $25.  

Brewsky's  Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m.

Comedy Loft — Mr. Showtime, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 8-10 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Universe Contest, Ghost Foot, Briner, BGB Crew, 9 p.m.

Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Trip the Light, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Escape, 9 p.m. 

Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.–midnight.

Royal Grove — Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., $35-$320.

Storm Cellar — The Wildwoods, The Shiney's, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

VFW 3606 — Country Outlaws, 7-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Earl and Them, $10, 5-8 p.m.; Harper, $8, 9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "Akhnaten" (NR), 11:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments