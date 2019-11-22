Events
Art Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop local artists for holiday gifts, International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. “Frozen 2: Anna, Elsa and the Secret River” and “Frozen 2,” Little Golden Book, get a coupon for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium — 11 a.m. $5, adults; $4 kids; $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
'Frozen 2': Family parties — Noon-2 p.m. Make your Olaf bag and paper snowflakes, snacks provided, movie tickets sold separately, see marcustheatres.com for showtimes, Marcus Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Greek Holiday bake sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Authentic Greek pastries for purchase, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St.
Holiday craft-vendor fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Covenant Church, 6024 L St.
Nebraska Brick Days — 10-5 p.m. Lego building stations, mini-figurine building competitions, raffles, prizes, $8 (day pass); $10 (weekend pass), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Strong Kids Extravaganza — 8 a.m. Pickleball, $20, ages 14 and up; 9:30-10:45 a.m. check-in for chili cook-off and cupcake wars; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. tasting and voting; $5; 11:30 a.m. bake sale, proceeds benefiting the YMCA campaign, Northeast YMCA, 2601 N. 70th St. Ymcalincoln.org.
Wizards and Witches Festival — 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Cider potions, wizards alley, adult butterscotch beer tavern, live music, Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Country Dance: Collective Twang, 8:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — Ghost Town Radio, Names Without Numbers, Domestica, Orion Walsh, 8-11 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — SQUAD four-year anniversary: DJ Blac, DJ Spencelove, Sharkweek, Crabrangucci, 9 p.m., $4.
Bourbon Theatre — Josh Abbott Band, Sack of Lions, Bucka Ruse, 8 p.m., $25.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Mr. Showtime, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 8-10 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Universe Contest, Ghost Foot, Briner, BGB Crew, 9 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Trip the Light, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Escape, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.–midnight.
Royal Grove — Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., $35-$320.
Storm Cellar — The Wildwoods, The Shiney's, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
VFW 3606 — Country Outlaws, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Earl and Them, $10, 5-8 p.m.; Harper, $8, 9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "Akhnaten" (NR), 11:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.