Events
Anjelah Johnson "Technically Not Stalking": Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m., tickets from $25-$167.50, student with ID at will-call pickup, tickets: etix.com, 140 N. 13th St.
Barnes & Noble storytime: “The Monster at the End of This Book” and “People in Your Neighborhood” — 11 a.m. Stories about Sesame Street characters and get a coupon for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 1. $5, adults; $4, kids 4-18; $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member. No showings on home gamedays, Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Fall Arts and Crafts fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch and snacks served all day. Bring nonperishable food items for the Food Pantry. Craft items for purchase. Free, St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Three telescopes, free, Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St.
Second Saturday Science: sun, Earth and universe lab — 10 a.m.-noon, Morrill Hall. Kids ages 5-10 get a mark for every three events attended, qualify to move up as a science investigator and get a prize. Go to museum.unl.edu/investigate to download and print your kids calendar, or pick up a copy at the museum. Free with regular admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Lincoln Children’s Business Fair — 2-4 p.m. Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, then open for customers at a one-day marketplace, 40 booths at the first-time event, free but must fill out an application online to participate, 1035 N. 33rd St. Register: Childrensbusinessfair.org
Lincoln Association for Traditional Arts (LAFTA): Mark Lavengood concert — 7:30 p.m. $16, member; $20, nonmember; $10, students with valid ID; $1, kids 12 and under, Seventh Street Loft, 504 S. Seventh St., third floor. Tickets: Lafta.net.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Britten & Brahms — 7:30 p.m. $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under; Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Native American craft fair — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Artwork, homemade gifts, jewelry, free admission, 1701 E St.
National Finals Rodeo barrel races — 9-5 p.m. Free for spectators, food and beverage available for purchase, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Complimentary hot apple cider and popcorn, available in the welcome center; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Trails and the Nature Ninja course are open, kids must be accompanied by adults, sorry no pets, 3100 N. 112th St.
Read to a dog at the library — 10:15 a.m. Read to Healing Heart therapy dogs, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Register: anjherbert@gmail.com.
St. John's craft fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for purchase, food items and deserts for purchase, 7601 Vine St.
Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. Opening ceremony for the parade starts at the State Capitol, north side, 1445 K St., parade route will continue from 21st and K streets, moving west to 14th Street, free event. Lincolnveteransparade.org.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Country dance night: West Wind Band, 8:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — Jane Doe, The No-Names, 21 Taras, The Regulation, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5.
Braska Bar — MoJo Filter, 5-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — Exile on O St., 9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Skizzy Mars, Yoshi Flower, Zaia, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Convoy of Hope and American Heart Association fundraiser: Thirty Minute Hangover Band, 9 p.m.
Chez So Do — Back Alley Betties Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — HOOKT, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Crescent Moon — Skylark, 8-10 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Themotherdudes, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Andy Pappas, Emily Bass, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Jack of Hearts, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — The Wheezetones, 7 p.m.
Royal Grove — HLN, Wookie Foot, Michal Monert, Indubious, Krstelyez, 6 p.m., tickets: eventbrite.com.
VFW 3606 — High Country Band, 7-10:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Greener Grass" (NR), 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Madama Butterfly" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.