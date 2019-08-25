{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Ghosts of Lincoln Bus Tours Ticket Launch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ghost bus tour dates are Oct. 1-30, One More Time Divine Resale Shop, 1725 Van Dorn St., or call 402-423-2066.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class — Noon. Jane Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Presentation for Veterans — 10:30 a.m. Speaker Joe Heatherly, Veterans Affairs, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St. 

Safe Homes for Seniors presentation — 11 a.m. Dan King of Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte St. 

The Benefits of Being a Foster Grandparent — 12:30 p.m. Community Action Partnership, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.  

Votes for women: Nebraska suffrage exhibition — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring historical re-enactments of women's suffrage, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.  

Entertainment 

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Chesanek Quintet, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7:30-10 p.m.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings 

City Council — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation  1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Welcome to Medicare class — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29. This class explains the basics of medicare, speaker is Alicia Jones, Bryan East Campus, Plaza Conference Center. Register: bryanhealth.org or 402-481-8886.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

