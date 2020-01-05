You are the owner of this article.
Calendar 1-6 Monday
Calendar 1-6 Monday

Events

Build with Lego Bricks / Llama Llama visit / Teen jewelry making : Gere Library — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Build and play with LEGO bricks, Keva planks and magnetic tiles; 1-2 p.m. Llama Llama visit; 3-4:30 p.m. Teen jewelry making. Register: call 402-441-8560, 2400 S. 56th St. 

Job Quest 101 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Series of job search preparation classes, free, F Street Community Center. Register: call Johnson at 402-441-7951, 1225 F St.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

Toddler Time: visit from Llama Llama: Anderson Library — 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and activities, free, Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Entertainment

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Night Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Samba dance class drop-in, 6 p.m.; Ballroom 100 dance class, 7-8 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.

Meetings 

City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register

League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842. 

