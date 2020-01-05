Calendar 1-6 Monday

Events
Build with Lego Bricks / Llama Llama visit / Teen jewelry making : Gere Library — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Build and play with LEGO bricks, Keva planks and magnetic tiles; 1-2 p.m. Llama Llama visit; 3-4:30 p.m. Teen jewelry making. Register: call 402-441-8560, 2400 S. 56th St.
Job Quest 101 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Series of job search preparation classes, free, F Street Community Center. Register: call Johnson at 402-441-7951, 1225 F St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Toddler Time: visit from Llama Llama: Anderson Library — 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and activities, free, Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Night Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Del Ray Ballroom — Samba dance class drop-in, 6 p.m.; Ballroom 100 dance class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Meetings
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.