Calendar, 3-9 Monday
Events

Big Band and Grad Jazz Combo — 7:30 p.m. Grad Jazz Combo performing Thelonious Monk jazz selections; Big Band will be performing selections by Cole Porter, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu

Capitol Jazz Series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Director Dean Haist, 440 S. 11th St. 

Cardio kickboxing class — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. 

Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. 

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.  

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.  

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Balboa drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Austin Barrett; Jonathan Leach; The Foundation; Ju Ju's Vegan Cajun & Creole, 9 p.m.-midnight

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass & Friends piano hour, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 6-9 p.m. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

City Council Directors meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register 

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James, topic is Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. Speaker is Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, topic is science of weight management, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

