Calendar 12-30 Monday

Events
Art Lab: Walt Branch Library — 10:15-11:45 a.m. Teens can create recycled material sack journals and learn about famous diarists in literature, reserve spot by visiting service desk or by calling 402-441-4460, 6701 S. 14th St.
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus.")
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Votes for Women's Suffrage Day exhibit — 1-5:30 p.m., through Jan. 2, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Last evening to view the light show, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open-mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Themotherdudes, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.