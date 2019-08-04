{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.

Hospice and Palliative Care presentation — 11 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Kids Dream family movie series: “The Grinch” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group —10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. 

Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skates available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. 

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org 

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models  8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through Aug. 5, County-City Building, Exhibition Gallery, 555 S. 10th St; Exhibit shifts Aug. 6-Aug. 21, to the Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.   

What the Cluck is Going On? — 7-9 p.m. Combined Animal Feeding Operations and Costco discussion panel, Boat House, 10005 Dave Road, Raymond.

Super Fair Highlights

Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.

Super Monday wristband day — $20 all-you-can-ride carnival wristbands.

5 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.

5 p.m. — KFRX live radio remote, Main Street intersection.

5 p.m. — A-Z Exotic animal petting zoo, Attraction Zone.

5:30 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone.

6 p.m. — Nowear BMX stunt show, Attraction Zone.

6:30 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.

6:30 p.m. — Quixotic Cirque Nouveau performers, Carnival Midway. 

7 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone. 

7:30 p.m. — Nowear BMX Stunt Show, Attraction Zone.

8 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.

8:30 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone

9 p.m. — Nowear BMX stunt show, Attraction Zone.

9:30 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.  

More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.

Entertainment

Chez SoDo — First Monday Night Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar  Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" (R), 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

City Council Directors' meeting  — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Speaker is storyteller Kendra Beeman, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org. 

