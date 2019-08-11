Events
Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Dean Haist, director, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.
Kids Dream family movie series: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Presentation: “Let’s Talk about Bus Safety” — 11 a.m. Presenters Eva Abbey and Mitch Sump, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Mack Band, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth.
Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class — Noon. Jane Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Mike Semrad , The Riverhawks, White Elephant, 8-11 p.m., no cover.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Orchard Fire, Endless Highway, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Faster Pussy Cat, Bang Tango, 8 p.m., $20-$160.
Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7:30-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R): 4:45, 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Venue, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.