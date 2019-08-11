{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Dean Haist, director, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.

Kids Dream family movie series: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.

Presentation: “Let’s Talk about Bus Safety” — 11 a.m. Presenters Eva Abbey and Mitch Sump, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Live music — 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Mack Band, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth. 

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class — Noon. Jane Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models  8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.    

Entertainment 

1867 Bar — Mike Semrad , The Riverhawks, White Elephant, 8-11 p.m., no cover. 

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — Orchard Fire, Endless Highway, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Royal Grove — Faster Pussy Cat, Bang Tango, 8 p.m., $20-$160. 

Zoo Bar  Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R): 4:45, 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings 

City Council Directors' meeting  — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Venue, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org. 

English language volunteer tutor orientation  1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments