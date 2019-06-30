{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Adult Hockey Skills Clinic — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Learn hockey and ice skating skills, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com.

Breslow Center: ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. 

Kids Dream Family movie series: “A Dog's Way Home” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream 

Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (with or without rental skates), 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.  

Entertainment

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writer's open mic night, 7 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar  piano hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, 6-9 p.m., no cover.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings

City Council meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Preceded by director's meeting, 2 p.m.

Register

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. July 10. Networking in groups, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only). RSVP at wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Jump-start Writing Your Life Story — 1-4 p.m. July 17. Southeast Community College, Continuing Education Center, instructor Lois Poppe, class LLLX-1783 CEUA, $29. Register: 402-437-2700.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

