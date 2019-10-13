{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Bryan McCune and Friends, 440 S. 11th St.

Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org 

Dynamic Movement class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 

Loss of Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, free, 5925 Adams St.  

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Free to view homes on the parade, see website for listing of homes: hbal.org

Paws and pints on the patio at Granite City — 2-6 p.m. Event for humans and dogs, bring your four-legged friend, free dog treats, 6100 O St.

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

Entertainment 

Bourbon Theatre — Ape Shifter, 7 p.m., $16 (advance); $20 (day of show); $64 (table of 2); $128 (table of 4), $2 (minor fee at the door).

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Bryan McCune and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Register 

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.  

Nebraska Wildlife Federation Fall Gala — 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Social hour, appetizers, dinner, auction, $45, Parker's Smokehouse, Nebraska 6 and Nebraska 63, tickets: call 402-477-1008 or email Nebraskawildlife@windstream.net.   

