{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Center for Rural Affairs Community Conversation — 6-7 p.m. Bennet American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St. 

Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Marks's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Glen Miller Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the 18-member ensemble as it performs original Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band, the AAFB libraries and modern day arrangements, $9.50-$49, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.

Loss of Loved One drop in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, free, 5925 Adams St. 

Lincoln City Libraries — Last day for Kids 12 and under to visit their library branch and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Safe Home for Seniors presentation: Dan King — 10:30 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth. 

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

Entertainment 

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday night Big Band, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Michelle Eva Bleu, artist; The Foundation Band, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice"(PG-13): 4:55 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings 

City Council Public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Region 5 services — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Orientation day, Central Office, 3600 Union Drive.

Register 

Answers for caregivers forum  10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Sept. 26, 402-323-1877.

Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.  

League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn  Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 3. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., is Richard H. Larson professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments