Events
Center for Rural Affairs Community Conversation — 6-7 p.m. Bennet American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Marks's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Glen Miller Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the 18-member ensemble as it performs original Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band, the AAFB libraries and modern day arrangements, $9.50-$49, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Loss of Loved One drop in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, free, 5925 Adams St.
Lincoln City Libraries — Last day for Kids 12 and under to visit their library branch and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Safe Home for Seniors presentation: Dan King — 10:30 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday night Big Band, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Michelle Eva Bleu, artist; The Foundation Band, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice"(PG-13): 4:55 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Region 5 services — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Orientation day, Central Office, 3600 Union Drive.
Register
Answers for caregivers forum — 10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Sept. 26, 402-323-1877.
Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 3. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., is Richard H. Larson professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.