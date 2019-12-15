Calendar 12-16 Monday

Events
Chez SoDo Capital Jazz Series— 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, free, 440 S. 11th St.
Lincoln Community Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Free, Kimball Recital Hall, UNL Campus, 1113 R St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Live music — 12:30 p.m. Chad Rinne, pianist, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Entertainment
Capital Cigar Lounge — LIBA under 40 networking group, 6-7:30 p.m.
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Dean Haist, director, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.