Events

Compassionate Friends — 7 p.m. Group discussion for parents who have lost a child of any age, moderator Kelly Pelster, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave. 

Divorce or relationship support group — 6:30-9 p.m. Get support and share with others experiencing a loss, $20, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org

Lincoln City Libraries — Kids 12 and under can visit their local library branch through September and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.

Lincoln Needleworkers Guild — At two times, locations: 1 p.m. Vahalla Bee Farm Honey Lace and More; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St., (Johnson Conference Center, basement). The first meeting is free, meetings will increase skills of hand-stitched crafts, all levels welcome. 

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Live music — 12:30 p.m. Mary Ann Doeschot and Marvin Weber, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Move More Lincoln series — Noon, free pilates class, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

Entertainment 

Bourbon Theatre — Flaw, Elisium, Verses, 6 p.m.

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Big Band Night, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Writers' night: Karla Hernandez Torrijos; poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Denise Howe, 4-7 p.m.

Royal Grove — UB40, AM FM Band, 8 p.m., $35-$280.

Storm Cellar — The Foundation, Michelle Eva Bleu, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 p.m.; James Steinle, 7-10 p.m., $10.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings 

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Director's meeting at 2 p.m.

Register 

Answers for caregivers forum  10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, light refreshments, seating is limited, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Sept. 26, 402-323-1877.

English language volunteer tutor orientation  1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.  

