Calendar, 3-16 Monday

Events
Capitol Jazz Series: Patrick Brown Quartet — 7-9:30 p.m. Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St.
Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
Lincoln Needleworkers Guild — 1 p.m. Valhalla Bee Farm, 4713 Hartley St.; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St. (Johnson Conference Center, basement). First meeting free.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
St. Patrick's Day celebration — 10 a.m. Live music with Chris Sayre, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Quickstep drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Haylee Bice, 9 p.m.-midnight
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends piano hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Traitor" (R), 5 p.m., 8 p.m.; "Wendy" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James, topic is Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
