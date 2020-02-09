You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 2-10 Monday
View Comments

Calendar, 2-10 Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Cardio kickboxing classes — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, free, bring something to drink and a towel, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.  

Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Bob Krueger, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. 

Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.    

Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.  

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Hustle drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5, 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Derek Wright, 9 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m. 

Meetings

Budget Outcomes — Noon. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Movies 

Mary Riepma Ross — "Ága" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News