Calendar, 2-10 Monday

Events
Cardio kickboxing classes — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, free, bring something to drink and a towel, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Bob Krueger, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Hustle drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5,
You have free articles remaining.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Derek Wright, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Meetings
Budget Outcomes — Noon. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Ága" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.