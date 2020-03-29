Calendar, 3-30 Monday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Community Action Partnership Lancaster County Gathering Place soup kitchen — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up meal in to-go boxes from the front porch, 210 O St.
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home for meaningful fun during social distancing, $15, go to lincolnchildrensmuseum.org to order your kit, 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
You have free articles remaining.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments for kids to keep busy. New themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and a beloved zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Go to facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Meetings
City Council Public Meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites, starting Monday. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Please follow the LPS staff directions and signage, and obey all traffic laws. Vehicles can not form lines more than five minutes prior to opening. There is a walk-up area available for families who do not drive. Cones will be set up promoting proper space distancing. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org (type the word food in the search field.)
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!