Calendar 1-27 Monday

Events
Cardio kickboxing class — 7:30 p.m., bring a towel and water, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Capitol Jazz Series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Director Greg Simon, Chez So Do, 440 S. 11th St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center, 4321 N.W. 48th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1-3:30 p.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Two Tall Comedy Tour, 6:30 p.m., $15 (general admission); $2 (minors).
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — writer's workshop, 7-9 p.m.; The Foundation: featured artist Ether Saure, 9 p.m.-midnight
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, 7-10 p.m.
Meetings
City Council public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.