Calendar 1-27 Monday
Calendar 1-27 Monday

Events

Cardio kickboxing class — 7:30 p.m., bring a towel and water, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

Capitol Jazz Series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Director Greg Simon, Chez So Do, 440 S. 11th St. 

Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center, 4321 N.W. 48th St.    

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1-3:30 p.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — Two Tall Comedy Tour, 6:30 p.m., $15 (general admission); $2 (minors). 

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — writer's workshop, 7-9 p.m.; The Foundation: featured artist Ether Saure, 9 p.m.-midnight

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, 7-10 p.m.

Meetings

City Council public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Movies 

Mary Riepma Ross — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

