Events

Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org

Divorce or relationship support group — 6:30-9 p.m. $20, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org

Drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Lincoln City Libraries — Kids 12 and under can visit their library branch through September and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Move More Lincoln series — Noon, free pilates class, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

Entertainment 

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Rococo Theatre — Young Professionals Group Kickoff Luncheon with Ben Nemtin, 11 a.m. (doors); 11:30 a.m. (kickoff). Tickets: lincolnypg.com/events or 402-436-2350.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center —"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings 

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register 

Answers for caregivers forum  10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Sept. 26, 402-323-1877.

Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

