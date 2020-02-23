You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 2-24 Monday
calendar

Calendar, 2-24 Monday

Events

Bryan East Campus Art Gallery wall art show — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekdays, through Friday, Nancy Childs, paper and printmaking, free, 1600 S. 48th St.

Capital Jazz Series Monday Night Big Band: — 7-9:30 p.m. Dean Haist, director, free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St.

Cardio kickboxing class — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. 

Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.

H2O Today — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, Morrill Hall, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.  

Del Ray Ballroom — Rodeo drop-in class, 6 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open-mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — The Foundation: featuring Bibianna, 9 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar house band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:10 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

Budget Outcomes — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Bill Luxford Studio. 

City Council meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register 

League of Women Voters — Noon-1 p.m. March 5. Speaker is Karen Bell-Dancy, Director YWCA, topic is YWCA new programs for girls and young women, $17 (non-members); $15 (members), Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations: lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James, topic is Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. Speaker is Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, topic is science of weight management, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

