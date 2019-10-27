Events
"Beetlejuice" movie screening — Noon and 7 p.m. Admission $6, Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. 40 trick-or-treat booths, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, proceeds benefiting the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Bunko dice game fundraiser — 7 p.m. $6 donation; $5 plus a non-perishable food donation, proceeds benefiting American Red Cross flood victims and food bank, Savannah Pines, 3900 Pine Lake Road.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org
Dynamic movement class — 2-3 p.m. Cotner Cener Condominium, 1540 N St.
Hallowbaloo — 5-8 p.m. Trick-or-treating for families with kids up to age 12, Center for People in Need, free event, 3901 N. 27th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Solar Installation, Best Practice, and NEC Seminar — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Great Room on the upper level. Register: nebraskawsc.com/2019-solar-seminar
Stand in for immigrants — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Meet on the South side of the Capitol to stand up for rights of immigrants, 1445 K St.
You have free articles remaining.
Tai-Chi moving for better balance: 2 classes — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
University of Nebraska Brass Quintet: Back to the Basics — 7:30 p.m. Performers Darryl White, trumpet; Catherine Sharp-Martinez, trumpet; Alan F. Mattingly, horn; Scott Anderson, trombone; and Ravil Bo Atlas, tuba, free event, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series UNL Jazz combos, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Feature writer Dan Wuebben; writing and poetry open mic, host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30- 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Public meeting — County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Region 5 Services: Orientation Day 2 — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Central Office, 3600 Union Drive.